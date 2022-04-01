Tim Bowness launches new album with video for Always The Stranger

Tim Bowness has released a video for his brand new single Always A Stranger, which you can watch below.

The sing is taken from his upcoming album Butterfly Mind, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony on June 17.

"The title of the song derives from the name of my first ever 1980s solo project," Bowness explains. "Despite being pretty experimental - I was a very intense teenager! - and only existing on home-produced demo cassettes, ATS got a lot of very welcome support from local media (BBC GMR, Piccadilly Radio, Manchester Evening News and Warrington Guardian, in particular).

"In some ways, the lyric is something of a ‘what might have been’ or even ‘what may be’ scenario. It’s about what can happen when you don’t embrace change or challenge and creative restlessness gives way to cynical stasis."

Butterfly MInd, Tim’s seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic/Sony, was produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed and mastered by Steven Wils,

The album also features the rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside a spectacular guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Bowness recently announced that he will perform two live dates in June with The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens and longtime collaborator Pete Chilvers as part of his band. Bowness will play Prohibition in Liverpool on Friday June 10 and at The Musical Museum in London’s Brentford on Saturday 11. He will also appear at Londons Rough Trade east on June 18 for an instore Q+A.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

