Tim Bowness drops new video for Dark Nevada Dreams

Tim Bowness has released a video for a brand new track Dark Nevada Dreams, which you can watch below. The track is taken from his upcoming album Butterfly Mind, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony on June 17.

“Dark Nevada Dream is an attempt to get inside the mind of someone falling apart after the collapse of their family life and career aspirations," Bowness explains. "The lyrics are trying to capture a disconnected sense of reality as someone attempts to come to terms with what they’ve lost and who they really are. Despite this, musically I think there’s a genuine sense of optimism in the piece. Though it’s ambiguous, there’s an element of the character emerging from a period of chaos somehow changed.”

Butterfly MInd, Bowness’ seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic/Sony, was produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson. Bowness has previously released a video for Always The Stranger.

The new album features a rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside an impressive guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

Pre-order Butterfly Mind.

