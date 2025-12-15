"I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have concealed for a long time." Biffy Clyro's James Johnston is taking a step back from the band to address issues that have led to "significant problems"

Biffy Clyro bassist James Johnston has announced that he has decided to step back from the band's upcoming tour dates to focus on addressing mental health issues that have started to cause “significant problems" for himself "and everyone around me." The bassist admitted that he is "heartbroken" to miss out on shows with his twin brother Ben (drums) and life-long friend Simon Neil (vocals/guitar).

Biffy Clyro broke the news via a statement from Johnston on Instagram. It reads:



"I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be joining the band on the upcoming tours. For some time, I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have kept concealed for a long time. This has caused significant problems for myself and everyone around me. The time has come to properly address my illnesses and deal with them.



"I am extremely sorry to Simon & Ben and thank them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding throughout this time.



"I have recently started to receive the professional help I need and would like to reassure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel,' he continued. "To all our fans, your support means so much to me and in the meantime, our dear friend Naomi Macleod will be taking care of bass duties, and I cannot think of a better person for the job."

Naomi Macleod formerly played bass in Dublin's Bitch Falcon, and has more recently played bass in Simon Neil's side project Empire State Bastard.

Biffy Clyro released their tenth studio album Futique in September.



"Futique is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time," said Neil at the time. "We are never aware when we do anything for the last time and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your Futique?"



Reviewing the album for Classic Rock, Emma Johnston wrote,"Futique is the sound of a band still brimming with brand new ideas, still tugging on the heartstrings and still rocking like beasts after all these years. It’s having its moment right now, but when it’s old and familiar, Futique will surely continue to be treasured."

The Scottish trio will begin their Futique world tour in Belfast on January 9.

