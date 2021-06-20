Steven W Tayler releases video trailer for new solo album

Renowned mixer and producer Stephen W Tayler, who has been working on the upcoming Van der Graaf Generator Charisma Years box set and has also worked with the likes of Rush, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Be-Bop Deluxe and more, has released a video trailer for his upcoming solo album Da Capo, which you can watch below.

Da Capo is described as "An ambitious instrumental suite" and will be released through Burning Shed on September 3. It includes a CD of stereo mixes as well as a DVD of film-poems (featuring the album’s music in 5.1 surround, authored by Ray Shulman) and a live performance by Stephen from the Big Room at Real World Studios.

“Da Capo is all about time," says Tayler. "It represents times in my life when I’ve felt at a crossroads, and the emotions and memories associated with those times. It is a suite of compositions intended to take the listener on a journey through time.

“My own work serves as a complement to the work I do on other projects. When I’m working on other people’s music, I often work on repetitive sections to develop them. This produces a meditative state in me and I’ve tried to communicate some of what I experience in my own practice working on other people’s music through my own compositions.

“My own compositions express all my favourite things: music, sound itself, dynamics, building sonic images. All those wonderful things that make life worth living."

Da Capo will be available as a CD/DVD in digipak with layout by Carl Glover.

Pre-order Da Capo.