Marillion/Tangerine Dream offshoot Bioscope cancel December tour plans
Steve Rothery, Thorsten Quaeschning and Alex Reeves were due to tour as Bioscope through Europe in Deceber
Biocope, the collaboration between Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning and Elbow drummer Alex Reeves have announced the cancellation of their tour plans.
The band, who released their debut album, Gentō, in August, had dates lined up for the Netherlands, Germany and Poland this December, with UK dates to follow in 2026.
In a statement released earlier today, the band announced, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Bioscope tour due to unforeseen and insurmountable logistical problems.
We sincerely apologise to anyone who’s bought tickets (which will be fully refunded by the promoter). Unfortunately, there isn’t availability in our respective touring commitments until late 2027 at the earliest, so postponing them wasn’t an option. Thanks for your understanding, Steve, Thorsten and Alex."
Rothery is expected to be busy working on the next Marillion album next year, and is also working on a long-mooted album with Steve Hackett, which is also expected to see the light of day next year.
