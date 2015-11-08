In Flames lose drummer Svensson

In Flames drummer Daniel Svensson has confirmed he’s left the band to spend more time with his family.

He made his debut on 1999’s Colony and went on to play on the Swedish outfit’s next seven albums, including 2014’s Siren Charms. The sticksman will step back after the band wrap-up their current tour, which ends in Leipzig, Germany on November 20.

Svensson says in a statement: “It has truly been a fantastic journey and I want to thank Anders, Bjorn, Peter, Jesper and Niclas from the bottom of my heart for all great memories and experiences we’ve shared during the last 17 years together.

“It’s hard to leave what has become my second family, but now it’s time for me to take care and spend more time with the most important people in my life – my wife and my three daughters.”

Svensson says he plans on opening his own brewery in the near future and adds: “I wish my friends in the band, the whole crew and everyone that’s working for In Flames the very best in the future.

“To all fans around the world, I want to say thank you for all the support you have shown during my years in the band.”

There’s been no word from the band yet about Svensson’s replacement.