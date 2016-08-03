Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster singer Dallas Taylor unconscious after crash

Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster frontman Dallas Taylor is unconscious in hospital after being involved in a serious quad bike accident.

The former Underoath vocalist, 36, hit a road sign while riding an ATV in Ocala, Florida, on August 2 (Tuesday) and was airlifted to a Florida trauma unit where he remains in intensive care, according to his brother Rhett.

His family and bandmates have launched a GoFundMe page to help with ongoing medical bills.

The band say: “Dallas was in a bad ATV accident today while visiting his family in Ocala. He was airlifted to a hospital and is in intensive care. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His brother Rhett later posted updates on the singer’s condition, saying: “Thoughts and prayers for my brother Dallas. He been airlifted to the trauma centre at Shands. He was in a serious four-wheeler accident at our house, wearing no helmet and hit a sign. It doesn’t look very good. I love him

“I think he’s going to be okay. He’s still unconscious. They said he’ll be in the hospital for quite a while. He has tons of broken stuff, lacerations, internal bleeding and head injuries though.

“I just spoke with my family and it looks like he’ll pull through. Please don’t bombard the hospital. I’m sure he’d love to see everyone but he isn’t even conscious at this point.

To contribute to the Dallas Taylor GoFundMe page, click here.