"The build up to the album has reached its zenith and you are elevated to the top of the soaring tomb." Katatonia share new video for Wind Of No Change

The new-look Katatonia release their 13th album, Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State, through Napalm Records tomorrow. And they've just shared a brand new video for the song Wind Of No Change.

The album was announced while fans were processing the news that guitarist and founding member Anders Nyström was no longer a part of the band's line-up, which now features guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland alongside founding member Jonas Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin and drummer Daniel Moilanen.

”Transmitted through dusk, please receive our third and last single Wind Of No Change," exclaims Renkse. "The build-up to the album has reached its zenith, and you are elevated to the top of the soaring tomb. Sing praise!"

Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State has been well-received with Prog stating, "Bands change, people move on, but when everything Renkse and Katatonia touch turns to sparkling, fresh gold, the present and future will always outweigh the past."

You can get a copy of Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State along with an exclusive signed print of the band from the Prog store.

Get yours here.

KATATONIA - Wind of no Change (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: WhyNow)