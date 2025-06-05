"The build up to the album has reached its zenith and you are elevated to the top of the soaring tomb." Katatonia share new video for Wind Of No Change
Katatonia release their new album Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State tomorrow and share new video for Wind Of No Change
The new-look Katatonia release their 13th album, Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State, through Napalm Records tomorrow. And they've just shared a brand new video for the song Wind Of No Change.
The album was announced while fans were processing the news that guitarist and founding member Anders Nyström was no longer a part of the band's line-up, which now features guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland alongside founding member Jonas Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin and drummer Daniel Moilanen.
”Transmitted through dusk, please receive our third and last single Wind Of No Change," exclaims Renkse. "The build-up to the album has reached its zenith, and you are elevated to the top of the soaring tomb. Sing praise!"
Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State has been well-received with Prog stating, "Bands change, people move on, but when everything Renkse and Katatonia touch turns to sparkling, fresh gold, the present and future will always outweigh the past."
You can get a copy of Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State along with an exclusive signed print of the band from the Prog store.
Get yours here.
Prog Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.