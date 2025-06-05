"Five middle-aged, slightly hungover geezers miming along to something." Opeth share new band performance video of §1

Swedish prog metallers Opeth have shared a brand new video for §1, the opening track from their most recent concept album, The Last Will And Testament. It's the band's first video release for the album.

The band, who won a Swedish equivalent of a Grammy Award, a Grammi, for Best Hard Rock & Metal for their latest album, began a summer of European festival appearances yesterday at Sweden Rock, and will appear at this year's Download Festival on June 13.

They then continue their Last Will And Testament European tour before heading down for dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan in November.

“So here's a video (of sorts) for your ‘enjoyment', quips mainman Mikael Åkerfeldt. "We had requests left, right and centre to do one of them measly ‘lyric videos’ or ‘visualizers’ for ‘content.’ Now, right there are three words I despise! I’ve made it clear in our circle of trust that we shouldn’t use the word ‘content’ even if that’s exactly what we’re working on. We’re not some goddamn influencers, now are we? So can we please settle on the old-fashioned word ‘video’ without meddling with modern online lingo?

"And a video is what it really is. A performance video, no less. We figured it’s a bit more happening to look at (should you decide to do so) than a lyric video. §1 is the opener on The Last Will And Testament. A good song. I like it!

"The video looks good. As good as it can look when involving five middle-aged, slightly hungover geezers miming along to something. We shot it in some industrial area in Birmingham (UK) on the latest Euro tour. Everyone (well, the band and crew) were quite eager to get out of there as we had dinner planned at a fancy curry house locally. Much thanks to Ash Pears and ASH TV, who were really professional (ie: quick!) and made the whole experience rather easy on us. Hope you dig it, people!”

You can see a full list of the band's 2026 touring dates and ticket information below.

Jun 6: POL Gdansk Mystic Festival

Jun 13: UK Derby Download Festival

JuUn 25: GRE Athens Rockwave Festival

Jun 26: GRE Thessaloniki Rockwave Festival

Jun 28: POR Lisbon Evil Live Open Air

Jul 7: MAL St. Julian’s Malta Metal Weekend *NEW*

Jul 6: TUR Istanbul Headbangers Weekend

Jul 17: FIN Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival

Jul 19: SPA Fuengirola Sun & Thunder Fest

Aug 1: NOR Bergen Beyond The Gates

Aug 9: CZE Jaroměř Brutal Assault

Aug 15: NED Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest

Sep 29: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle

Sep 30:LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Oct 1: GER Mannheim Congress Center Rosengarten

Oct 2: SWI Zurich Komplex 457

Oct 4: AUT Vienna Metal Meeting

Oct 6: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Oct 7: CRO Zagreb Tvornica Kulture

Oct 8: HUN Budapest Barba Negra

Oct 10: BUL Sofia Asics Arena

Oct 11: ROM Bucharest Laminor Arena

Oct 14: GER Dresden Alter Schlachthof

Nov 14: NZ Auckland The Trusts Arena *UPGRADED*

Nov 17: AUS Sydney Opera House *SOLD OUT*

Nov 18: AUS Sydney Opera House *SOLD OUT*

Nov 20: AUS Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall

Nov 21: AUS Melbourne Palais Theatre *LOW TICKETS*

Nov 22: AUS Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall

Nov 24: AUS Perth Astor Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Nov 27: JAP Tokyo EX Theater Roppongi *NEW

Nov 29: JAP Tokyo EX Theater Roppongi *NEW*

