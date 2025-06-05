"Five middle-aged, slightly hungover geezers miming along to something." Opeth share new band performance video of §1
Swedish prog metallers Opeth share a performance video for The Last Will And Testament's opening track §1
Swedish prog metallers Opeth have shared a brand new video for §1, the opening track from their most recent concept album, The Last Will And Testament. It's the band's first video release for the album.
The band, who won a Swedish equivalent of a Grammy Award, a Grammi, for Best Hard Rock & Metal for their latest album, began a summer of European festival appearances yesterday at Sweden Rock, and will appear at this year's Download Festival on June 13.
They then continue their Last Will And Testament European tour before heading down for dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan in November.
“So here's a video (of sorts) for your ‘enjoyment', quips mainman Mikael Åkerfeldt. "We had requests left, right and centre to do one of them measly ‘lyric videos’ or ‘visualizers’ for ‘content.’ Now, right there are three words I despise! I’ve made it clear in our circle of trust that we shouldn’t use the word ‘content’ even if that’s exactly what we’re working on. We’re not some goddamn influencers, now are we? So can we please settle on the old-fashioned word ‘video’ without meddling with modern online lingo?
"And a video is what it really is. A performance video, no less. We figured it’s a bit more happening to look at (should you decide to do so) than a lyric video. §1 is the opener on The Last Will And Testament. A good song. I like it!
"The video looks good. As good as it can look when involving five middle-aged, slightly hungover geezers miming along to something. We shot it in some industrial area in Birmingham (UK) on the latest Euro tour. Everyone (well, the band and crew) were quite eager to get out of there as we had dinner planned at a fancy curry house locally. Much thanks to Ash Pears and ASH TV, who were really professional (ie: quick!) and made the whole experience rather easy on us. Hope you dig it, people!”
You can see a full list of the band's 2026 touring dates and ticket information below.
Prog Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Get The Last Will And Testament.
Opeth 2026 tour dates
Jun 6: POL Gdansk Mystic Festival
Jun 13: UK Derby Download Festival
JuUn 25: GRE Athens Rockwave Festival
Jun 26: GRE Thessaloniki Rockwave Festival
Jun 28: POR Lisbon Evil Live Open Air
Jul 7: MAL St. Julian’s Malta Metal Weekend *NEW*
Jul 6: TUR Istanbul Headbangers Weekend
Jul 17: FIN Laukaa John Smith Rock Festival
Jul 19: SPA Fuengirola Sun & Thunder Fest
Aug 1: NOR Bergen Beyond The Gates
Aug 9: CZE Jaroměř Brutal Assault
Aug 15: NED Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest
Sep 29: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle
Sep 30:LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
Oct 1: GER Mannheim Congress Center Rosengarten
Oct 2: SWI Zurich Komplex 457
Oct 4: AUT Vienna Metal Meeting
Oct 6: ITA Milan Alcatraz
Oct 7: CRO Zagreb Tvornica Kulture
Oct 8: HUN Budapest Barba Negra
Oct 10: BUL Sofia Asics Arena
Oct 11: ROM Bucharest Laminor Arena
Oct 14: GER Dresden Alter Schlachthof
Nov 14: NZ Auckland The Trusts Arena *UPGRADED*
Nov 17: AUS Sydney Opera House *SOLD OUT*
Nov 18: AUS Sydney Opera House *SOLD OUT*
Nov 20: AUS Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall
Nov 21: AUS Melbourne Palais Theatre *LOW TICKETS*
Nov 22: AUS Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall
Nov 24: AUS Perth Astor Theatre *SOLD OUT*
Nov 27: JAP Tokyo EX Theater Roppongi *NEW
Nov 29: JAP Tokyo EX Theater Roppongi *NEW*
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.