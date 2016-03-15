Slipknot confirm Knotfest Japan date for 2016

Slipknot have launched a trailer for the second edition of their Knotfest Japan event.

It’s set to take place on the weekend of November 5-6, at Makuhari Messe, near Tokyo, with Corey Taylor and co headlining both nights.

Taylor says in the trailer: “We’re looking forward to seeing you for the second annual Knotfest Japan. We’ll be bringing a bunch of our friends with us, so stay tuned and we’ll see you there.”

Full details will be revealed in due course via the Knotfest Japan website. Slipknot launch a North American tour with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men in June.