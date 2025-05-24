Fifty-two years after it was first released on Lynyrd Skynyrd's debut 1973 album (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), the band have finally released an official video for its most iconic track, Free Bird.

The video, directed by Max Moore, cuts between an older man and his younger self, looking back with affection at a past romance and the motorbike that facilitated it. Enamoured by all this nostalgia, the older man dusts down his bike, fixes it up and hits the open road, just in time for the guitar solo. The video is also riddled with romantic tropes, including a piggy-bag ride during a falling-in-love montage.

Director Moore has previously worked with Spiritbox, Code Orange, Knocked Loose and many more, while actor Mike Seely – who plays the older man – appeared as Hugh Heffner in the TV series Pam & Tommy.

Last month Skynyrd announced a new live album. Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman was recorded at the Ryman Theater in Nashville in November 2022 on the band's Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour. The show was founding guitarist Gary Rossington's final performance with the band, just five months before his death.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's 50th anniversary tour reaches the UK in June, and returns to the US in August. Support at the UK shows comes from Blackberry Smoke. Full dates below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: 50th Anniversary Tour 2025

May 30: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

May 31: West York Rock The Country - York, PA 2025, PA

Jun 14: Hastings Rock The Country, MI

Jun 20: Eau Claire Summer Jam 2025, WI

Jun 27: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jun 29: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy

Jun 30: Munich Tollwood, Germany

Jul 02: Breisach am Rheim Onot & Rock Festival, Germany

Jul 04: Halle Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany

Jul 05: Bonn Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau, Germany

Jul 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 08: St Pölten Vaz, Austria

Jul 10: Paris Zénith de Paris - La Villette, France

Jul 12: Bad Mergentheim Residenzschloss Mergentheim, Germany

Jul 13: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jul 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 16: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 18: Brighton Centre, UK

Jul 19: London OVO Arena, UK

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aug 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 02: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Aug 03: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA

Aug 09: West Allis Wisconsin State Fair Park, WI

Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA

Aug 14: Airway Heights BECU Live, WA

Aug 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sep 10: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 11: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 12: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Sep 13: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Sep 18: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Sep 19: Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino, ON

Sep 20: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 22: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB

Sep 23: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Sep 25: St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre, NL

Oct 04: Winnsboro Field & Stream Festival, SC

Tickets are on sale now.