Nirvana, David Bowie, White Stripes covered by 1000-fan army

The band made up of 1000 Foo Fighters fans, who last year went viral with their cover of Learn To Fly, have turned their attention to Nirvana, David Bowie and the White Stripes.

The Rockin’ 1000 were formed by Fabio Zaffagnini and released a video in July 2015 that’s gone on to notch up 32 million views. They also achieved their aim of having Dave Grohl’s band perform in Cesena.

The collective recently got back together at the city’s Orogel Stadium, where they performed Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Bowie’s Rebel Rebel and the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.

Zaffagnini said after last year’s feat: “Italy is a country where dreams cannot easily come true, but it’s a land of passion and creativity. What we just did was a huge miracle.”

When the Foo Fighters played Cesena in November, Grohl told the crowd: “The whole world saw what you did. Millions of millions of people. It was a beautiful thing.

“You should do the same thing for fucking… do it for Pearl Jam, do it for Soundgarden, do it for Rage Against The Machine.”

Guest of honour Zaffagnini was invited onto the stage, where he was allowed to sit on the throne Grohl was using while recovering from a broken leg. He later regrouped the Rockin’ 1000 to cover the Foo Fighters’ St Cecilia.

