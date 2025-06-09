"We're gonna warm you up!" You can watch Spiritbox's entire, pro shot, rain-soaked Rock Am Ring 2025 set right now

Fast-rising metalcore heroes Spiritbox played an anthem-packed, rainy set at Germany's biggest rock festival this past weekend - and you can watch the whole thing, pro-shot, online, for free!

The Canadians rocked Rock Am Ring on Saturday afternoon (June 7), drawing a massive crowd that even some typically shitty festival weather couldn't disperse. The heaven's opened spectacularly around halfway through the band's one-hour, thirteen-song set, the majority of which pulled from this year's critically acclaimed second studio album, Tsunami Sea.

"We wanna thank you guys for sticking it out!" exclaims a soaking wet Courntey LaPlante in the official footage posted online, right before the band kick into a thunderous, set-closing Cellar Door. You watch the full video of Spiritbox's performance below.

Spiritbox - Live @ Rock am Ring 2025 - YouTube Watch On

It's been a banner year already for Spiritbox, who, on top of releasing that aforementioned new album, have played some of their biggest shows ever, including a sold-out Alexandra Palace in London in February. This month, they play the main stage at Download Festival before joining Linkin Park for a couple of dates of their massive From Zero world tour.

Reviewing Tsunami Sea for Metal Hammer, Rich Hobson wrote of the album: "From the concussive Black Rainbow to the trance-meets-metal mash-up of Crystal Roses and the gloomy low-end of Ride The Wave – a song that carries echoes of Korn and more balladic Slipknot fare like Vermilion – Spiritbox are still crafting massive anthems. Perfect Soul and Keep Sweet may tread close to modern metalcore staples such as Architects' Doomsday or While She Sleeps’ Silence Speaks, but Spiritbox’s canny ear for mixing elements in fresh new ways ensures the tracks are elevated beyond simple genre conventions."