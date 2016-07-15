In Flames issue Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg video

In Flames have released a behind-the-scenes video for their upcoming DVD Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg.

The live package was recorded in November 2014 during the band’s performances at Hovet in Stockholm and Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden. It’ll be released on September 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Guitarist Bjorn Gelotte says: “This DVD is for everyone who has been following our career. We have songs from the early years, the middle years and the new era.

“It has to be fun for us to play but also fun for the audience to watch and we try to get a good flow with nice dynamics and different songs.”

The full tracklist has still to be revealed, although Gelotte, vocalist Anders Friden, bassist Peter Iwers and guitarist Niclas Engelin, have released the cover art. View it below.

Earlier this month, In Flames released a trailer for Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg.

They’ll play Knotfest Japan on November 6.

In Flames reached career goals years ago says Friden