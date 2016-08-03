Of Mice & Men need fans for Real music video

Of Mice & Men need fans to get involved in the creation of the upcoming video for their track Real.

They’re asking their Ampersand fan club members to answer the question, “What makes you feel real?” by writing their response down on a white poster with a black felt pen. Applicants must then get someone to film them holding up the sign to the camera. Further submission details can be found here.

Of Mice & Men also want seven fans to be professionally filmed holding their signs at the upcoming video shoot in Portland, Oregon. Candidates are asked to send a recent photo of themselves with their name and age to talent@vilasentertainment.com and the successful candidates will be contacted about the shoot.

The band recently announced a run of album release shows in September. Tickets are bundled with copies of their upcoming fourth album Cold World, which can be pre-ordered on MerchNow. It’s due out on September 9.

Singer Austin Carlile recently recalled the religious epiphany he had before undergoing life-changing heart surgery last year, which later inspired his decision to be baptised. He said that the follow-up to 2014’s Restoring Force is full of “raw emotion,” and lends insight into the pain he has suffered over the past few years.

He said: “It was a mixture of what I was dealing with personally, and having to heal and recover from, and writing about situations and experiences that we’ve all been through.

He added: “We made this record about real-life situations like we always do, we took a look at what’s going on in the world, what’s going on with people, and we put it out there.”

Of Mice And Men are currently on tour with Slipknot and Marilyn Manson.

Of Mice & Men Cold World tracklist

Game of War The Lie Real Like A Ghost Contagious - Pain The Hunger Relentless Down The Road + Away Transfigured

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Forum, UK

Oct 09: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

