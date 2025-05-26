Watch Metallica rip through Enter Sandman on tour in Virginia, USA

Metallica have released pro-shot footage of their performance of Enter Sandman in VIrginia, USA, earlier this month.

The performance was captured at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University's Lane Stadium on Wednesday, 7 May – where Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory measured a small earthquake caused by 60,000 fans jumping in unison during the song.

Fans of the university's (American) football team – the Hokies – are known for their enthusiastic response to Enter Sandman, which is played at the stadium whenever the team takes the field.

The thrash metal icons also released footage of their performance of Lux Æterna from the same show. Both videos can be viewed below.

Metallica are currently on a 21-date North American tour which runs through to June, with support at various stops coming from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills.

The dates are a continuation of Metallica’s M72 world tour, which started in 2023 after the release of the their latest album, 72 Seasons.

The tour continues the "No Repeat Weekends" model, where multiple stops will include two shows at the same venue, with no song getting played twice across the two nights.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Metallica: Enter Sandman (Blacksburg, VA - May 7, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Metallica: Lux Æterna (Blacksburg, VA - May 7, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC

Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA

Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO