Which heavy metal singers would survive a zombie apocalypse? We asked people at Bloodstock Festival for their picks
From hammer-wielding Swedes to gun-toting Motor City Madmen, these are the metal singers Bloodstock figured could weather a zombie apocalypse
Who doesn't love a zombie apocalypse? Presuming you're not actually living through one (hi, 2028!), there's always been something fascinating for metalheads in the whole idea of a zombie apocalypse.
Put it down to non-conformity (which, as Romero taught us all the way back in 1978, is basically what zombies represent - the ultimate conformity) or just a healthy appetite for splatter, but from Braindead to Dawn Of The Dead, 28 Days Later to Zombieland, there's a definite fascination with the idea.
In the past we've discussed which albums we'd listen to during a zombie apocalypse, but when Hammer went to Bloodstock Festival in the UK last week - a festival with its own share of zombie-themed acts over the years from Wednesday 13 (I Walked With A Zombie?) to Static-X (Zombie, duh) - we figured we'd ask some of the metalheads in attendance which singers they thought might be able to survive a zombie apocalypse.
Trivium's Corey Beaulieu drops a corker of an early suggestion - Ted Nugent ("cause he's got loads of guns, bows and arrows and stuff"), while Static-X's Tony Campos suggests Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher as "no zombie's chewing through that neck".
But there's a bunch of other suggestions besides, and we'd love to know - which metal singers do you think would survive a zombie apocalypse? And more importantly, why?
Watch the full video below.
A post shared by Metal Hammer (@metalhammeruk)
A photo posted by on
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.