Which heavy metal singers would survive a zombie apocalypse? We asked people at Bloodstock Festival for their picks

Who doesn't love a zombie apocalypse? Presuming you're not actually living through one (hi, 2028!), there's always been something fascinating for metalheads in the whole idea of a zombie apocalypse.

Put it down to non-conformity (which, as Romero taught us all the way back in 1978, is basically what zombies represent - the ultimate conformity) or just a healthy appetite for splatter, but from Braindead to Dawn Of The Dead, 28 Days Later to Zombieland, there's a definite fascination with the idea.

In the past we've discussed which albums we'd listen to during a zombie apocalypse, but when Hammer went to Bloodstock Festival in the UK last week - a festival with its own share of zombie-themed acts over the years from Wednesday 13 (I Walked With A Zombie?) to Static-X (Zombie, duh) - we figured we'd ask some of the metalheads in attendance which singers they thought might be able to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Trivium's Corey Beaulieu drops a corker of an early suggestion - Ted Nugent ("cause he's got loads of guns, bows and arrows and stuff"), while Static-X's Tony Campos suggests Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher as "no zombie's chewing through that neck".

But there's a bunch of other suggestions besides, and we'd love to know - which metal singers do you think would survive a zombie apocalypse? And more importantly, why?

Watch the full video below.

