In Flames issue trailer for live DVD Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg

In Flames have released a teaser clip for their upcoming live DVD Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg.

The package is due for release later this year via Nuclear Blast. It was recorded in November 2014 during the band’s performances at Hovet in Stockholm and Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Swedish metal outfit split with drummer Daniel Svensson last year and have yet to announce his replacement.

In Flames are lined up to perform at Knotfest in Japan on November 6.

