Hellyeah Tom to sit out tour after breaking foot

Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell will sit out the rest of the band’s European tour after breaking his foot in three places.

They have eight more shows in Europe, including the Download festival later this month, before returning to the US when Maxwell will be fit for the Rockstar Mayhem festival. Fellow guitarist Chris Brady will handle guitar duties on his own for the remainder of the tour.

Drummer Vinnie Paul says: “We are sorry to announce Tom broke his foot in three places and will not be participating in the rest of the Euro tour but we will carry on with Chris Brady holding down the guitar force. Tom will rejoin us for Mayhem.”

Paul last month said the band plan to return to the studio in early 2016 to record the follow-up to 2014’s Blood For Blood.