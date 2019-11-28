Get 35% off David Bowie shoes and Led Zeppelin merch at Vans

Vans' Black Friday sale has kicked off and we've already found the coolest stuff on offer. But even more exciting for rock fans are these outrageously cool David Bowie shoes, now reduced by 35%.

Bowie was a genuine fashion icon, inspiring changes in the culture as he evolved his image over decades. Officially licensed, Vans has drawn inspiration from some of Bowie's most influential works, to create these amazing shoes for misfits everywhere, while Zep have collaborated on some classic-looking headwear and a tee.

David Bowie 'Space Oddity' shoes: were £65 , now £42.25

The papers might wanna know whose shirts you wear, but everyone else will want to know where you got your shoes from. Put your helmet on – and then these psychedelic space-age oddities to really turn heads – check ignition and may God's love be with youView Deal

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

View Deal

(Image credit: Vans)

David Bowie 'Blackstar' Vans: were £60 , now £39

The Vans X DB Classic Slip-On with Bowie's iconic Black Star motif and facing up and a mysterious eye motif on the heel. A low profile slip on with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles and the ability to make you rise from the grave like Lazarus*. (*May not be included.)View Deal

Led Zeppelin trucker hat: was £28 , now £18.20

It's not all Bowie: there's a couple of Bowie things in the sale too, including this Vans X Led Zeppelin Trucker Hat. 100% cotton mesh back adjustable 'trucker hat' with the cover from Zep 1 on the front and the ability to make you look dazed and confused. And cool, obvs. Really cool.View Deal

For more Vans Black Friday stuff, try our roundup. Right now the brand's official site are offering up to 50% off a large array of shoes, clothing and accessories in their Black Friday sale, dubbed 'The Blackout'.

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday

Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here. Black Friday – aka the day after Thanksgiving – has become the biggest and maddest online shopping event of the year. But it's no longer confined to Friday and its younger brother Cyber Monday. The deals have started already.