Get 35% off David Bowie shoes and Led Zeppelin merch at Vans

Vans' Black Friday sale has kicked off and we've already found the coolest stuff on offer. But even more exciting for rock fans are these outrageously cool David Bowie shoes, now reduced by 35%.
Bowie was a genuine fashion icon, inspiring changes in the culture as he evolved his image over decades. Officially licensed, Vans has drawn inspiration from some of Bowie's most influential works, to create these amazing shoes for misfits everywhere, while Zep have collaborated on some classic-looking headwear and a tee.
David Bowie 'Space Oddity' shoes: were
£65, now £42.25
The papers might wanna know whose shirts you wear, but everyone else will want to know where you got your shoes from. Put your helmet on – and then these psychedelic space-age oddities to really turn heads – check ignition and may God's love be with youView Deal
David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were
£90, now £58.50
These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.
View Deal
David Bowie 'Blackstar' Vans: were
£60, now £39
The Vans X DB Classic Slip-On with Bowie's iconic Black Star motif and facing up and a mysterious eye motif on the heel. A low profile slip on with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles and the ability to make you rise from the grave like Lazarus*. (*May not be included.)View Deal
Led Zeppelin trucker hat: was
£28, now £18.20
It's not all Bowie: there's a couple of Bowie things in the sale too, including this Vans X Led Zeppelin Trucker Hat. 100% cotton mesh back adjustable 'trucker hat' with the cover from Zep 1 on the front and the ability to make you look dazed and confused. And cool, obvs. Really cool.View Deal
Vans X Led Zeppelin Long Sleeve T-Shirt: was £
32, now £20.80
With the cover of Led Zeppelin's debut album on the back and the band member’s individual runes on the front, this is a limited edition short at a bargain price. For good times and bad times.View Deal
For more Vans Black Friday stuff, try our roundup. Right now the brand's official site are offering up to 50% off a large array of shoes, clothing and accessories in their Black Friday sale, dubbed 'The Blackout'.
