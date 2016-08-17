Faith No More to reunite with Chuck Mosley for 2 shows

Faith No More will reunite with Chuck Mosley for two shows this week to celebrate the reissue of their debut album We Care A Lot.

Billed as performances by Chuck Mosley & Friends, the vocalist will be joined by Mike Bordin, Billy Gould, Jon Hudson and Roddy Bottum for gigs at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on August 18 (Thursday) and at The Troubadour in Hollywood on August 20 (Saturday).

In a video announcing the reunion, Mosley says he will be playing an acoustic set with some friends as the existing FNM lineup, minus singer Mike Patton, reveal themselves to the camera.

The 1985 album We Care A Lot has been out of print since 1996 and Faith No More recently revealed it will be reissued on August 19 via Koolarrow Records and will feature a remaster of the original album along with alternative mixes, demos and live cuts.

Bassist Billy Gould said: “This was an album that started as a demo before any label had any interest in us. There were a couple of reasons we decided to release this now.

“First of all, it’s been 20 years since it has been commercially available. Secondly, when cleaning out my basement, I discovered the original master reels, and we all thought that resurrecting this from the original tapes would be a great way to reintroduce We Care A Lot into the world.

“Lastly, this has been a band effort – we are releasing this in the same way as we recorded it, deciding everything amongst ourselves and getting our hands deep into the nuts and bolts, just like we used to.”

Faith No More We Care A Lot reissue artwork

Faith No More We Care A Lot Deluxe Band Edition tracklist

We Care A Lot The Jungle Mark Bowen Jim Why Do You Bother Greed Pills For Breakfast As The Worm Turns Arabian Disco New Beginnings We Care A Lot (2016 mix) Pills for Breakfast (2016 mix) As The Worm Turns (2016 mix) Greed (Original demo) Mark Bowen (Original demo) Arabian Disco (Original demo) Intro (Original demo) The Jungle (Live) New Beginnings (Live)

