Guns N’ Roses will tour Japan, Australia in 2017

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed three Not In This Lifetime tour dates to take place in Japan in January 2017, followed by five in Australia during February.

Shows have been listed in Osaka, Tokyo, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth between January 21 and February 21. General sales commence on October 1 in Japan and August 26 in Australia, with fan club presales sooner.

The appearances mark the first time frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan will have played in each nation since 1993’s Use Your Illusion visits.

Guns N’ Roses are currently on the road across North America, with South American dates starting in October. The Not In This Lifetime title is a light-hearted homage to a quote credited to Rose, when he was asked several years ago if a reunion with Slash would ever take place.

The guitarist said last month that the change in plans had left the band with blown minds, admitting: “We were all pretty positive that it would never happen.”

Production manager Dale ‘Opie’ Skjerseth recently reported that there was no end in sight for the tour, with dates booked “far into” 2017. He added: “Everybody’s working together to keep a common goal – keep the machine going.”

The prospect of brand-new Guns N’ Roses material was raised in June, when Rose confirmed he’d “played some stuff for Slash and Duff and they liked it.” He’ll complete his live commitments with AC/DC next month.

North America

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

