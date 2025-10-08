Rush add further dates to their Fifty Something 2026 tour

Rush, who stunned the music world earlier this week with the announcement of a new tour, with surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson introducing new drummer Anika Nilles for their Fifty Something 2026 tour, have added more dates.

Unsurprisingly, due to demand for tickets, the band have added two new dates in LA, Chicago, NYC, Toronto, and Fort Worth, and one additional date in Cleveland.

The band will perform multiple shows in seven cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning on June 7 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the venue for Rush's last show, the final date of the R40 tour on August 1, 2015.

Billed as an “evening with” show, the band will be playing two sets each night, with each show featuring a distinct selection of songs created from a catalogue of 35 songs, mixing greatest hits and fan favourites.

"We fucking miss it, and it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music," says Geddy Lee. "It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend, Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage."

The tour has been announced with the blessing of both Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil’s widow and daughter. Neil Peart died of glioblastoma in 2020, aged 67.

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist," the pair said in a statement.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

Fans will be able to participate in the Rush artist presale if they sign up at Ticketmaster by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59pm ET. The presale begins on Monday, October 13 at 12 noon local time in the US and Canada and Thursday, October 16 at 12 noon local time in Mexico.

General sales begins on Friday, October 17 at 12 noon local time for the US & Canada, and 11am local time for Mexico here.

You can see the new list of dates below.

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 1: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 3:: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH