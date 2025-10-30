"I don’t think so. No." Roddy Bottum on whether he'd play with Faith No More again

Faith No More keyboard player Roddy Bottum says he would not be open to performing with the band again, seemingly ruling out any chance of a reunion.

The alternative metal heroes have not performed live since 2016, having pulled the plug on a string of planned shows in 2021 due to frontman Mike Patton having to deal with mental health issues.

Drummer Mike Borgin recently said Patton had gone from being unable to perform with the band to "unwilling" to do so.

And with Bottum now adding his name to the list of the unwilling, a reunion is less likely then ever.

Asked whether he would consider playing more shows with Faith No More, Bottum tells Alternative Nation: "I don’t think so. No.

"It’s not just me. I don’t think anyone’s sort of up for it at this point. We had a bunch of shows that we were gonna play, and they got cancelled, just for various reasons. But I don’t think the course that we were on has fixed itself.

"I just don’t see it happening again, honestly. I think we did a really good job. We played a bunch of reunion tours, and I think we did what we kind of set out to do.

"So I don’t think anyone’s upset about it or anything. But I mean, for sure, getting back together would mean a big paycheck, but I think all of us are pretty good with what we did, sort of just like, artistically with the band and committing to ourselves and playing with each other.

"I think we’re all pretty good with the decisions that we’ve made up to now, and I don’t see what could really happen more getting back together and doing more shows."

Bottum was also asked whether he'd perform with the band should they ever earn a Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction, but he thinks that is highly unlikely.

"I don’t see that happening," he says. "I mean, we were such a weird band. I don’t really see a big institution like that taking us on.

"We were very offbeat and weird and unorthodox, and we never played by the rules. I don’t see an institution like that accepting us into their sort of spectrum."

