Foo Fighters just surprise-released a new EP - here's where you can hear it
Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 is out now and features recordings from the band’s recent US shows
Foo Fighters have -released a new live EP titled Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1. The six-track EP features recordings taken from. The group’s recent surprise shows in US, where Dave Grohl & co. embarked on a short tour of intimate venues including Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, The Observatory in Santa Ana, Black Cat in B.C. and Toad’s Place in New Haven. The gigs were the first for the band’s new drummer, ex-Nine Inch Nails man Ilan Rubin.
The set list for the shows pulled from right across the Foos’ career but Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 homes in on some of their earliest tracks, containing live versions of Alone + Easy Target, Exhausted, Wattershed, Weenie Beenie and Winnebago, the exception being the Wasting Light cut White Limo. The EP is available exclusively on Bandcamp and proceeds will go to local charities in the cities the band played in.
The group still have a few dates in the diary as 2025 nears its end, with shows scheduled in Japan next week and a pair of performances in Mexico in November.
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
