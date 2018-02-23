Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess announces solo tour dates

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced a solo tour.
The run of shows will take place in the US, Europe and the UK throughout March and April.
The tour is titled From Bach To Rock: An Evening With Jordan Rudess, with the shows kicking off on March 7 in Oakland and wrapping up with a performance at Fort Wayne’s KeyFest on April 25-29.
Rudess says: “I’m very excited to announce that I’m going to be doing some solo piano shows across Europe and the West Coast of the USA.
“I’m going to be taking you on a little trip from my classical roots all the way to some of my favourite cover songs, to some original music, some liquid tension, to some Dream Theater. I’ll see you on the road.”
Find a full list of tour dates below.
- She Rocks! The women who rock our world, celebrated in Classic Rock, out now
- Jordan Rudess and Steve Horelick - Intersonic album review
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Dream Theater look to May for studio return
From Bach To Rock: An Evening With Jordan Rudess tour dates
Mar 07: Oakland Yoshi’s, CA
Mar 20: Portland Alberta Rose Theater, OR
Mar 21: Seattle The Triple Door, WA
Mar 30: Padova Sala Dei Giganti, Italy
Apr 01: Tel Aviv TBC, Israel
Apr 03: London St Pancras New Church, UK
Apr 04: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Apr 06: Vantaa Kulttuuritalo Martinus, Finland
Apr 08: Stockholm Scalateatern, Sweden
Apr 10: Esbjerg Tobakken, Denmark
Apr 11: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Apr 12: Essen Alte Kirche Altenessen, Germany
Apr 13: Frankfurt TBC, Germany
Apr 15: San Sebastian Teatro Victoria Eugenia Antzokia, Spain
Apr 25: Fort Wayne KeyFest, IN