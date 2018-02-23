Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess announces solo tour dates

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced a solo tour.

The run of shows will take place in the US, Europe and the UK throughout March and April.

The tour is titled From Bach To Rock: An Evening With Jordan Rudess, with the shows kicking off on March 7 in Oakland and wrapping up with a performance at Fort Wayne’s KeyFest on April 25-29.

Rudess says: “I’m very excited to announce that I’m going to be doing some solo piano shows across Europe and the West Coast of the USA.

“I’m going to be taking you on a little trip from my classical roots all the way to some of my favourite cover songs, to some original music, some liquid tension, to some Dream Theater. I’ll see you on the road.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mar 07: Oakland Yoshi’s, CA

Mar 20: Portland Alberta Rose Theater, OR

Mar 21: Seattle The Triple Door, WA

Mar 30: Padova Sala Dei Giganti, Italy

Apr 01: Tel Aviv TBC, Israel

Apr 03: London St Pancras New Church, UK

Apr 04: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Apr 06: Vantaa Kulttuuritalo Martinus, Finland

Apr 08: Stockholm Scalateatern, Sweden

Apr 10: Esbjerg Tobakken, Denmark

Apr 11: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Apr 12: Essen Alte Kirche Altenessen, Germany

Apr 13: Frankfurt TBC, Germany

Apr 15: San Sebastian Teatro Victoria Eugenia Antzokia, Spain

Apr 25: Fort Wayne KeyFest, IN

