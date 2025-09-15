Steve Hackett announces Best of Genesis And Solo gems 2026 England and Scotland tour dates

Steve Hackett has announced a Best of Genesis And Solo Gems tour for England and Scotland for October. The tour starts at Camridge's Corn Exchange, culminating with a return visit to London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Hackett has also announced changes in personnel for his touring band, with longtime keyboard player Roger King having announced in July that the band's upcoming US tour with Hackett and his band will be his last. He will be replaced by Swedish keyboard player Lalle Larson, who has worked with The Flower Kings, Karmakanic, Agents Of Mercy, among others. At the same time, German drummer Felix Lehrmann, who has also worked with The Flower Kings, will replace Craig Bundell.

"The main thing is to keep a focus on the music which drives it all, but there will be some big changes in the band,” says Hackett, “Both Craig and Roger are amazing musicians, and I know Lalle Larsson and Felix will be equally fantastic.

“I’ve never worked with Lalle Larsson before but he’s completely brilliant and more than qualified for the job involving recreating Genesis circa 1971 to ’77. He’s a total virtuoso. We’ve already been working with Felix Lehrmann and listening to him with Jonas Reingold on bass is like a thousand iron girders coming at you at 100mph!”

Larson and Lehrmann join regular Hackett band members Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Rob Townshend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards).

"I have some extraordinary performers in the band,” adds Hackett. "And I’m very happy with this level of virtuosos. These guys are all incredible professionals."

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below. Tickets are on sale now.

Oct 2: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 3: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 4: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Oct 6: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Oct 7: Bristol Beacon

Oct 9: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 10: Torquay Princess Theatre

Oct 11: Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Oct 13: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 21: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 23: York Barbican

Oct 24: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 26: London Royal Albert Hall

Get tickets.