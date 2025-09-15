Steve Hackett announces Best of Genesis And Solo gems 2026 England and Scotland tour dates
Steve Hackett announces UK leg of 2026 tour and names new band replacements
Steve Hackett has announced a Best of Genesis And Solo Gems tour for England and Scotland for October. The tour starts at Camridge's Corn Exchange, culminating with a return visit to London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.
Hackett has also announced changes in personnel for his touring band, with longtime keyboard player Roger King having announced in July that the band's upcoming US tour with Hackett and his band will be his last. He will be replaced by Swedish keyboard player Lalle Larson, who has worked with The Flower Kings, Karmakanic, Agents Of Mercy, among others. At the same time, German drummer Felix Lehrmann, who has also worked with The Flower Kings, will replace Craig Bundell.
"The main thing is to keep a focus on the music which drives it all, but there will be some big changes in the band,” says Hackett, “Both Craig and Roger are amazing musicians, and I know Lalle Larsson and Felix will be equally fantastic.
“I’ve never worked with Lalle Larsson before but he’s completely brilliant and more than qualified for the job involving recreating Genesis circa 1971 to ’77. He’s a total virtuoso. We’ve already been working with Felix Lehrmann and listening to him with Jonas Reingold on bass is like a thousand iron girders coming at you at 100mph!”
Larson and Lehrmann join regular Hackett band members Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Rob Townshend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards).
"I have some extraordinary performers in the band,” adds Hackett. "And I’m very happy with this level of virtuosos. These guys are all incredible professionals."
You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below. Tickets are on sale now.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Steve Hackett Best Of Genesis And Solo Ges 2026 Tour Dates
Oct 2: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 3: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 4: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Oct 6: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Oct 7: Bristol Beacon
Oct 9: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 10: Torquay Princess Theatre
Oct 11: Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Oct 13: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Oct 21: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 23: York Barbican
Oct 24: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 26: London Royal Albert Hall
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.