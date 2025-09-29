New singer announced for Rick Wakeman's upcoming English Rock Ensemble tour
Young British vocalist Jesse Smith will front Rick Wakeman's English Rock Ensemble on their upcoming The Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 dates
Rick Wakeman has announced that his live prog band, the English Rock Ensemble, will have a new vocalist for their upcoming The Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 live dates in October.
Wakeman will be performing his popular solo albums The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table on the new dates. However, with the intended vocalist Mollie Marriott, no longer able to make the tour, it's been announced that vocalist Jesse Smith will step into the breach.
Smith has performed as lead vocalist for The Classic Rock Show, Led Zeppelin Symphonic, The London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and his own show 1971 The Show, touring all over the world. He has previously worked as a vocalist on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and features in Spike’s All Stars alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor). Smith also released his debut solo album, Songs From A Concrete Box, in 2022.
Wakeman also releases Melancholia, a brand new piano album, through Madfish Records on October 17. He released a video for the title track last week.
Wakeman is also celebrated on a new six-stamp collection from Isle Of Man Stamps & Coins, all featuring the artwork of Roger Dean.
You can see the full list of The Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 dates and ticket details below.
Rick Wakeman The Return Of The Caped Crusader Pt. 2 tour dates
Oct 12: Aylesbury Waterside
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 15: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 18: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 19: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Oct 21: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 22: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 23: Northampton Royal & Derngate
Oct 24: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Oct 25: Bournemouth Pavilion
Oct 26: Torquay Princess Theatre
Oct 28: London Palladium
Oct 29: Bristol Beacon
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
