New singer announced for Rick Wakeman's upcoming English Rock Ensemble tour

Rick Wakeman has announced that his live prog band, the English Rock Ensemble, will have a new vocalist for their upcoming The Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 live dates in October.

Wakeman will be performing his popular solo albums The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table on the new dates. However, with the intended vocalist Mollie Marriott, no longer able to make the tour, it's been announced that vocalist Jesse Smith will step into the breach.

Smith has performed as lead vocalist for The Classic Rock Show, Led Zeppelin Symphonic, The London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and his own show 1971 The Show, touring all over the world. He has previously worked as a vocalist on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and features in Spike’s All Stars alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor). Smith also released his debut solo album, Songs From A Concrete Box, in 2022.

Wakeman also releases Melancholia, a brand new piano album, through Madfish Records on October 17. He released a video for the title track last week.

Wakeman is also celebrated on a new six-stamp collection from Isle Of Man Stamps & Coins, all featuring the artwork of Roger Dean.

You can see the full list of The Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 dates and ticket details below.

Oct 12: Aylesbury Waterside

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 15: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 19: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 21: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 22: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 23: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Oct 24: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Oct 25: Bournemouth Pavilion

Oct 26: Torquay Princess Theatre

Oct 28: London Palladium

Oct 29: Bristol Beacon

Get tickets.