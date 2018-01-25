New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We look at the rise of Anathema as a modern day prog phenomenon. t’s been a tremendous year for the modern day prog band, their latest album The Optimist being the band’s most successful ever, and the ensuing and ongoing world tour their biggest yet. In a very open and frank interview they detail the struggles they’ve endured on their way to the very top of today’s progressive scene…

Also in Prog 84…

Genesis - we run an exclusive extract from the band’s tour manager Richard Macphail’s new book, looking at the band on the road in the early 70s. Plus an interview with the author himself.

Sonja Kristina - the Curved Air frontwoman discusses a remarkable career in The Prog Interview.

Alan Parsons Project - Parsons and the late Eric Woolfson’s daughter Sally discuss the new 35th anniversary edition of the classic Eye In The Sky.

Readers’ Poll - the votes have been counted, the results are in. How did your favourite musicians fare?

Penguin Cafe Orchestra - how prog were they? we ask the question…

Kayak - the reformed Dutch prog rockers talk about their new album Seventeen.

Geoff Downes - brings us sup to speed about the new Downs Braide Association album.

Isildurs Bane - the Swedish prog collective team up with Peter Hammill and Tom Bowness for this year’s IB Expo.

She Progs - in the post-Weinstein world, Prog celebrates some of our leading female artists and asks: is our house in order.

Enslaved - Ivar Bjornson tells us about his prog world…

Mark Stoermer - Killers bassist make a great prog rock record shocker!

The Dark Element - former Nightwish singer Anette Olzon teams up with Sonata Arctica’s Jani Liimateinen.

Bram Stoker - no, not the author, the 70s prog rockers…

And there’s album and live reviews from Orphaned Land, Tiger Moth Tales, Fish, IQ, Mastodon, Rush, Magma, Tangerine Dream and more…

Plus Anathema, Beatrix Players, Weend’o, We Could Build An Empire, Goya and more on the CD.

