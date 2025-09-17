Rick and Oliver Wakeman to tour together for the first time ever

Rick Wakeman has announced that he will tour with son Oliver for the very first time, under the heading Rick Wakeman And Son, for his rescheduled US tour dates in March 2026.

Wakeman had to cancel plans to tour the US in July 2025 with vocalist Hayley Sanderson due to surgery. Existing commitments mean that Sanderson is no longer available to join him on the road.

The pair have shared stages together, notably for Rick's acclaimed performance of The Myths And Legends of King Arthur… at London’s O2 Arena, but they have never toured together before.

“It’s always an honour for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children,” says Rick, “and for the first time, it’s a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special – especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!”

Both musicians have performed with Yes and Strawbs, and will be performing music which ranges from their joint musical heritage to their latest recordings.

You can see the full list of live dates below.

Rick Wakeman and Son

Mar 11: CT Ridgefield Playhouse *

Mar 13: PA Phoenixville The Colonial Theatre *

Mar 14:L NY Poughkeepsie Bardavon *

Mar 15: NH Derry Tupelo Music Hall *

Mar 18: MO St Louis The Sheldon

Mar 20: IL St Charles Arcada Theatre

Mar 21: OH Kent The Kent Stage

Mar 22: OH Cincinnati Ludlow Garage *

Mar 24: VA Richmond The National *

Mar 25: NJ Englewood Bergen Performing Arts *

Mar 26: Huntington The Paramount

Mar 28: RI Westerly United Theatre

Mar 29: NJ Red Bank The Vogel

*Tickets from the postponed Strictly Wakeman Tour with Hayley Sanderson earlier this year will be valid for these new shows.