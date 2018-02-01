She Rocks! The women who rock our world, celebrated in Classic Rock, out now

While female artists rule the worlds of pop and country, like it or not they just aren’t as prominent or successful in rock music. And because they’re not as big, magazines (and we’re guilty as charged here) tend to cover those artists less. So we decided to take this as an opportunity to talk about, and to, loads of women from all over the vast rock spectrum, from the early pioneers to household names, to those just starting out…

The Founding Mothers Of Rock’N’Roll

Step back Chuck Berry, Elvis and the rest, these mothers of invention were first, mixing blues, gospel, R&B and ferocious attitude to create rock’n’roll as we know it.

Joan Jett

How a teenage Runaway turned into a grown-up luminary for music with attitude, humanist politics and gender equality.

Shirley Manson

The Garbage frontwoman with the ‘fuck you’ attitude and an undying belief in the power of rock’n’roll.

Lzzy Hale

From rural backwater gigging to being the go-to female rock guest, the Halestorm singer’s journey is still evolving.

Kate Bush

In 1978, this 19-year-old Catholic girl from South London reconfigured the rock landscape.

Girlschool

They rocked hard on record, caused mayhem with Motörhead on the road and cared about only one thing: the music.

Chrissie Hynde

With her punk-rock attitude intact, the Pretenders and solo star doesn’t give a fuck what you think of her.

Punks And Politics

From New York folk through 60s psych, soul, punk, riot grrrl and beyond, women have had an insurrectionary impact on rock’n’roll.

Inger Lorre

Industry predators, drugs, depression, attempted suicide… The Nymphs frontwoman is one of rock’s great survivors.

Skin

The ‘Black Bisexual Six-Foot Angry Skunk Anansie Singer’ talks about her Brixton roots, 90s lad culture and why she’ll never settle for a safe life.

Debbie Harry

After more than 40 years in the industry she’s still a rock role model – and a champion of young female talent.

Sex As A Weapon? The Rise Of The Provocateurs Male rock stars have always capitalised on their sex appeal, so why shouldn’t women? And are things improving? We talk to some present-day provocateurs to find out.

Plus interviews with Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford, Suzi Quatro, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Beth Hart, Floor Jansen, Laura Jane Grace, Jennifer Batten, Sonja Kristina, Doro and more…

The Dirt

New album of previously unheard Jimi Hendrix studio tracks coming in March… Page, Plant and Jones collaborating on new Led Zeppelin book… Bon Jovi and Moody Blues among those making it into the Hall Of Fame, while Judas Priest miss out… Ritchie Blackmore linked with Deep Purple shows – again… Welcome back Sharon den Adel. Say hello to Mollie Mariott, say goodbye to ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke, Chris Tsangarides, Ray Thomas…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Tina Turner

The singer looked back to her childhood for the lyrics to the song that became an evergreen favourite: Nutbush City Limits.

Reviews

New albums from Saxon, The Temperance Movement, Machine Head, Walking Papers, Dan Patlansky, Magnum, Black Moth, Rick Springfield… Reissues from ZZ Top, Fleetwood Mac, Gene Simmons, Procol Harum, Uriah Heep, The Byrds, Testament, Michael Schenker… DVDs, films and books on Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Steve Hackett, Gary Holton, Porcupine Tree, John Mellencamp… Live reviews of Black Country Communion, Fish, Gun…

Buyer’s Guide: Joni Mitchell

On her journey from coffee-house folkie to experimentalist, she has recorded some of the finest albums of her era.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Anvil, Arch Enemy and Stone Broken. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Lisa Kekaula

The BellRays frontwoman on pain relief, her shoe obsession and making grown men cry.

