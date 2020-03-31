Download launch limited edition t-shirt to raise funds for the NHS

Organisers of the UK's Download Festival have announced the release of a limited edition t-shirt to raise money for the NHS.

In a statement, organisers say, "This very special t-shirt is available now for £20 and limited to 500, from the official Download Festival merch store, and will see 100% of proceeds go to NHS Charities Together, who provide donations to 143 different charities, offering aid to the amazing NHS as well as volunteers, who are on the frontlines across the country. Wear it with pride."

Also available in the merch store today is the Download 2020 collection, a range of goods that were originally meant to be on sale at the 2020 festival.

This year's festival was officially cancelled on Friday. It was due to take place at Castle Donington on June 12-14 with Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down set to headline.

But with the music world in turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers took the decision to cancel the 2020 event, saying, "Download festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed. We extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work.

“Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing lineup for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support."

Organisers say they are working with their ticket partners regarding refunds, and report that they’ll be in touch with fans to update them on the situation.

Fans can also hang on to their tickets and carry them over to Download 2021, which will take place June 4-6 next year.