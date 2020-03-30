Download UK announces 2021 festival dates

On Thursday last week, organisers of the UK’s Download festival announced that this year’s event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been due to take place at Castle Donington on June 12-14 with Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down set to headline.

But with the 2020 plans scrapped, bosses have moved quickly to announce the 2021 dates, with next year’s festival now locked in for June 4-6.

Fans who had bought tickets for this year’s festival can get a refund, but they can also carry them over to 2021.

In Download’s statement last week, organisers explained: “Download festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed. We extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work.

“Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing lineup for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.”

Further details on the artists playing in 2021 will be revealed in due course.