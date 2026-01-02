Happy New Year! Welcome to the very first issue of 2026! To start what we’re hoping will be a seriously good year, we’re celebrating a legend. Forty years ago (almost to the day if you’re reading this on our on-sale day), we lost Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott to the great gig in the sky.

In this issue, we talked to some of his friends, bandmates and associates to remember him and paint a picture of the man and rock star he was. We also collared a cast of thousands (I may be exaggerating!) to choose their favourite Thin Lizzy song. For what it’s worth, if I’d been asked, my favourite is Don’t Believe A Word…

This issue we also sit down with Francis Rossi to discuss life after Quo, chat with Alter Bridge about their new album, find out what makes Sammy Hagar tick, bid a fond farewell to Steve Cropper, and so much more

PS. Given it’s the time for New Year’s resolutions, how about resolving to never miss an issue of Classic Rock in 2026? The easiest way to do that is to get a subscription. You’ll save a chunk of money and have your mag delivered to your door

Features

Phil Lynott

Forty years after his passing, Scott Gorham, Eric Bell, Mark Stanway, Laurence Archer and more talk about the bandmate and friend – the real Phil – that they knew. And the stars choose their favourite Thin Lizzy song and tell us why.

Karnivool

After a 12-year gap between albums, the prog-metallers tell us they’re back to reclaim their crown.

Francis Rossi

Enjoying his An Audience With… tours, a new album was far from his mind. But one thing led to another, and…

Elles Bailey

The roots star talks fame, vanity, mental health, and the childhood trauma behind her smoke ’n’ honey battle cry.

Alter Bridge

With solo projects, a Creed reunion and more going on, there were whispers that they might have to call it quits. Instead they regrouped and recorded a brilliant new album.

Sammy Hagar

Don’t have a plan. Don’t be cocky. Doing drugs is dumb. Know when to quit. These things and more shape his worldview.

Heavy Pettin

They were ready to be big shots. Then their entry for 1987’s Eurovision misfired and killed their career. Now they're back.

Regulars

The Dirt

David Coverdale announces his retirement;. no 'Ozzy Airport' name change for Brum; AC/DC gig in Aus causes earth tremors. Welcome back Brinsley Schwarz and Femme Fatale. Say hello to Solomon Hicks and Ever Age. Say goodbye to Steve Cropper, Jimmy Cliff, Mani, Donna Jean Godchaux, Gilson Lavis.

Steve Cropper

Goodbye to the Soul Man whose guitar playing and songwriting lit up the soundtrack of a generation.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Lemonheads

How a 90s cover of a 60s classic became an era-defining hit.

Q&A: Black Stone Cherry

Frontman Chris Robertson on their new EP, battling Darth Vader, and what Billy Gibbons is looking at on the internet.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month it's Lovehoney, Kashus Culpepper, Hällas, The Molotovs and more.

Reviews

New albums from Alter Bridge, Def Leppard, Gluecifer, Electric Boys, Kreator, Laura Cox, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Elles Bailey, MC50, Lovehoney and more. Reissues from Pink Floyd, Freddie Mercury, T.Rex, Johnny Thunders, Yes, Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilson, Levellers, Type O Negative and more. DVDs, films and books on The Yardbirds, Robbie Robertson, Cream and more. Live reviews of Radiohead, Carlos Alomar, Halestorm, Those Damn Crows, Todd Rundgren, The Saints, Peter Perrett and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Jim Steinman

The best music from this maverick with a musical vision.

Lives: We preview tours by Ten Years After, Fury and Airbourne. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Marcus King

Singer/guitarist Marcus King picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.



