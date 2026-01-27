The new collector's edition of Aerosmith's debut album comes with unreleased music, a satin tour jacket and a 3D pop-up diorama

Rock giants Aerosmith have announced a massively expanded edition of their debut album. The Legendary Edition reissue, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the album's release (actually 53 years ago), will be available in several different packages.

At the expensive end of the shopping list is the $300 Legendary Collector’s Edition Fanpack 5LP box set, which includes a seventies-style satin bomber jacket with the album's cover printed on the lining. The set also includes a remastered edition of the original album on clear vinyl, a new mix on translucent red vinyl, plus a double LP set including a live performance from Paul’s Mall in Boston (originally broadcast on WBCN two months after the album's release) and previously unreleased studio tracks. Full tracklist below.

The Collector's Edition also includes 12” single featuring the remastered and remixed versionms of Dream On on clear UV cloud effect vinyl, a printed slipmat, a hardback book that includes contributions from Dolly Parton, Corey Taylor, Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell, Chris Robinson, Slash and Sully Erna, plus a fold-out 24” x 36” poster and a sticker sheet. The set is packaged in a box that includes an Aerosmith 3D pop-up diorama.

Other, more budget-friendly options are available, including a 5LP Box (without the jacket), a 4LP set, single vinyl editions on black and coloured vinyl, a triple CD and a single CD. The Fanpack Editions are available exclusively from the Aerosmith webstore.

Aerosmith: Aerosmith Collector's Edition tracklist

LP 1: Aerosmith (2024 Remaster)
Side 1
1. Make It﻿
2. Somebody﻿
3. Dream On﻿
4. One Way Street﻿
Side 2﻿
1. Mama Kin ﻿
2. Write Me A Letter﻿
3. Movin’ Out ﻿
4. Walkin’ The Dog

LP2: Aerosmith (2024 Mix)
Side 1
1. Make It﻿
2. Somebody﻿
3. Dream On﻿
4. One Way Street﻿
Side 2﻿
1. Mama Kin ﻿
2. Write Me A Letter﻿
3. Movin’ Out ﻿
4. Walkin’ The Dog

LP3: Paul’s Mall Live Performance, March 20, 1973
Side 1
1. Introduction
2. Make It
3. One Way Street
4. Somebody
Side 2
1. Write Me A Letter
2. I Ain’t Got You
3. Mother Popcorn
4. Movin’ Out

LP4: Paul’s Mall Live Performance March 20, 1973
Side 1
1. Walkin’ The Dog
2. Train Kept A Rollin’
3. Mama Kin
Side 2: Bonus Tracks
1. Train Kept A Rollin'
2. Make It (Rehearsal Take)
3. Make It (Alternate Take)
4. Write Me A Letter (Alternate Take)
5. Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly (Session Take)
6. Joined At The Hip (Aerojam)

LP5: Dream On 'Clouds' Disc (45 RPM)
Side 1
1. Dream On (2024 Remaster)
2. Dream On (2024 Mix)
Side 2
UV Printed Cloudscape

