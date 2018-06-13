Download festival tickets, lineup rumours, announcements and more

Download festival 2019 is go! Following a super-successful 2018 with headliner sets from Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, the plans are already forming for next year's instalment.

Here's everything we know about Download festival 2019 so far.

When is Download festival 2019?

Download festival will take place on the weekend of 14-16 June 2019. The campsites will open on Wednesday 12 June.

Where is Download festival 2019?

Download festival will take place at Donington Park, Derbyshire, the former home of the iconic Monsters Of Rock festival.

Where can I get tickets for Download festival 2019?

Tickets for Download festival 2019 are on sale now. There are camping, non-camping and RIP options currently available. Day tickets are expected to go on sale nearer the event.

Camping Tickets

Other Tickets

Who is playing Download festival 2019?

The official lineup has not been announced for Download 2019. The headliners for 2018's festival were announced the November before, so keep your eyes peeled toward the end of this year.

However, here are the rumoured names that could appear at Download festival 2019 based on this year's activity and potential for new material next year.

Iron Maiden

Tool

Metallica

Megadeth

Slipknot

Trivium

Ghost

Five Finger Death Punch

Lamb Of God

Slayer

Black Label Society

Alter Bridge

Architects

Within Temptation

Behemoth

Gojira