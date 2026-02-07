“It’s really eerie and mellow and it has pagan poetry on it. There are a couple of songs on there that are so beautiful in a kinda sad way”: The cult album that Evanescence singer Amy Lee wishes she had made – and the one that broke her heart
Weird angels, fallen guitar heroes and singing fruit – this is the soundtrack to Amy Lee’s life
Catapulted to fame at the tail end of the nu metal era by the massive success of their 2003 debut album Fallen, Evanescence singer Amy Lee has become one of the most instantly recognisable singers of the 21st century. But there’s always been more to her than arena-sized drama, as Metal Hammer discovered in 2012 when we asked Amy to talk us through the albums that shaped her life and career. This is what she had to say…
The First Album I Bought
The California Raisins – The California Raisins Sing The Hit Songs (1987)
“The California Raisins! Ha ha! It’s claymation raisins doing cover songs of The Four Tops etc. It was a big thing in the 80s and I was five years old. I must be the first person to ever be talking about The California Raisins in Metal Hammer.”
The Album I Wish I’d Made
Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral (1994)
“That’s a hard question! Oh man, The Downward Spiral. I want so many things out of music, but if that was my record… I could sing that whole thing and be very happy. I have all of NIN’s records, but The Downward Spiral is my favourite.”
The Album That Broke My Heart
Björk – Vespertine (2001)
“It’s really eerie and mellow and it has pagan poetry on it. There are a couple of songs on there that are so beautiful and are, to me anyway, about letting go and accepting things in a really beautiful and kinda sad way.”
The Album I Break The Speed Limit To
Rob Zombie – Hellbilly Deluxe (1998)
“I haven’t driven in years! So in terms of what I work out to, it’s Rob Zombie and White Zombie. I love them both, and his movies. Although, I also work out to Janet Jackson! Ha ha ha!”
The Best Album Artwork
Nirvana – In Utero (1993)
“I really love the In Utero artwork. The anatomy of that weird but beautiful angel; dirty, internal and raw. It’s very striking, and I love the record, too – that album was big in my life.”
The Album That Defines Metal For Me
Pantera – Cowboys From Hell (1990)
“That to me is the best metal. I’ve had phases in my life where metal is the thing, but even when it’s not so much, throughout the course of time when bands come and go, there is nothing like their sound, that feeling. It’s Dime, he was just incredible. There was something very special about that man.”
The First Album I Made Out To
The Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream (1993)
“I’m trying to think of the first person I made out with. I can’t remember! Ha ha ha! Probably Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream. That’s quite an interesting choice, isn’t it? It’s quite up-tempo. Oh, Mayonnaise is on Siamese Dream, so that’s definitely the right answer.”
The Album No One Would Believe I Own A Copy Of
Katy Perry – Teenage Dream (2010)
“Who’s great in pop? I didn’t buy it – it was given to me – but I put it into my iTunes, so it’s Katy Perry. Don’t be hatin’, it’s definitely a guilty pleasure. I like that song E.T. I wonder if there could be a heavy version of it…”
The Album I Want Played At My Funeral
Harry Nilsson – Everybody’s Talkin’: The Very Best Of Harry Nilsson (1980)
“He’s written so many great songs, and I didn’t even realise that he was the guy behind them all until a couple of years ago. I was like, ‘This guy wrote Without You and One?!’ I definitely hope that there’d be happy times at my funeral – it should be a celebration!”
The Album I Want to Be Remembered For
Evanescence – Evanescence (2011)
“We are so proud of it. On the first one we were still kids and trying out a lot of things – we wrote My Immortal when I was 16 – and [2006’s second album] The Open Door was a departure in some ways. Growth makes you a better musician.”
Originally published in Metal Hammer 238 (November 2012)
