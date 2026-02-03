Deep Purple announce one-off show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall

Deep Purple have announced a one-off show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The band will perform on November 25, the night after their previously announced tour show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Support will come from Midlands rockers Jayler, and tickets will go on sale from AEG this Friday, February 6, at 10am.

The Royal Albert Hall booking will, we believe, be the band's 100th London show, and finds them revisiting the scene of their When Two Worlds Meet! concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in September 1969, which was released three months later as the Concerto For Group And Orchestra live album.

Deep Purple returned to the venue in January 1970, supporting Canned Heat, and as headliners on the Fireball tour in 1971. More bookings arrived in 1999, when the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of Concerto for Group & Orchestra with a pair of shows with the Royal Philharmonic, and in 2011 on the Songs That Built Rock Tour, when Purple performed at the Sunflower Jam, an annual charity event founded by Jacky Paice, wife of band drummer Ian Paice.

The band's most recent visit to the Royal Albert Hall was in 2014, at the memorial show for keyboardist Jon Lord, who had died two years earlier.

In November, Deep Purple announced a five-date UK tour with Mammoth and Jayler. Full dates below.

(Image credit: AEG Presents)

Apr 11: Tokyo Nippon Budokan, Japan

Apr 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Apr 15: Nagoya Mizuokadani Steel Machinery Public Hall, Japan

Apr 18: Jakarta Indonesia Arena GBK Senayan, Indonesia

Apr 22: Almaty Arena, Kazakhstan

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jun 11: Espoo Metro Arena, Finland

Jun 12: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania

Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary

Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia

Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia

Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece

Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Get Deep Purple tickets.