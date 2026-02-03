Deep Purple announce one-off show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall
Deep Purple are to return to the scene of their Concerto For Group And Orchestra live album
Deep Purple have announced a one-off show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The band will perform on November 25, the night after their previously announced tour show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.
Support will come from Midlands rockers Jayler, and tickets will go on sale from AEG this Friday, February 6, at 10am.
The Royal Albert Hall booking will, we believe, be the band's 100th London show, and finds them revisiting the scene of their When Two Worlds Meet! concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in September 1969, which was released three months later as the Concerto For Group And Orchestra live album.
Deep Purple returned to the venue in January 1970, supporting Canned Heat, and as headliners on the Fireball tour in 1971. More bookings arrived in 1999, when the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of Concerto for Group & Orchestra with a pair of shows with the Royal Philharmonic, and in 2011 on the Songs That Built Rock Tour, when Purple performed at the Sunflower Jam, an annual charity event founded by Jacky Paice, wife of band drummer Ian Paice.
The band's most recent visit to the Royal Albert Hall was in 2014, at the memorial show for keyboardist Jon Lord, who had died two years earlier.
In November, Deep Purple announced a five-date UK tour with Mammoth and Jayler. Full dates below.
Deep Purple 2026 tour dates
Apr 11: Tokyo Nippon Budokan, Japan
Apr 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan
Apr 15: Nagoya Mizuokadani Steel Machinery Public Hall, Japan
Apr 18: Jakarta Indonesia Arena GBK Senayan, Indonesia
Apr 22: Almaty Arena, Kazakhstan
Jun 11: Espoo Metro Arena, Finland
Jun 12: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany
Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany
Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany
Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany
Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain
Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain
Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain
Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain
Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy
Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy
Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany
Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania
Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary
Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia
Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia
Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia
Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia
Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece
Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France
Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden
Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway
Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany
Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany
Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands
Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France
Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France
Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France
Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK
Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK
