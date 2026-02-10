"How is it possible we've given this evil man so much power?" Jack White calls for US President Donald Trump to be arrested, impeached and jailed

Jack White has delivered a scathing attack upon Donald Trump, stating his belief that the US President should be jailed.



Referencing Trump's posting of a racist meme depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, White posted on Instagram:"

"This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately... except for arguably the most important position in the world. That's right, trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim.



"How is it possible we've given this evil man so much power?," his post continues. "The two party system, the electoral college, the responsibility that the internet has brought to humanity and its direct conflict with truth, and America's obsession with celebrity, are all to blame, but the fact that we aren't stopping it is...insanity. Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man. This longtime friend of pedophile epstein, who appears 40 thousand times in the files. This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop. It's hard to believe the government does almost nothing about this lunacy and we just all have to sit back and watch as a people.



"And when he's finally gone?" White concludes. "We had better put into place new laws and regulations that don't allow anyone to find dangerous loopholes based solely on the assumption that our President has some sort of dignity and decency. Abolish these loopholes, abolish the electoral college, and if we had any sense we would abolish the two party system (that George Washington advised us never to have) that got us here in the first place and has failed not only Americans, but everyone else in the world who is currently suffering from our policies and suffering from the whims of this sick, deranged man who I will state again, has his tiny, bruised fingers on the nuclear launch button."

White has regularly made his distaste for Trump's presidency known.

In 2024 he threatened to sue Trump over the Republican Party candidate's unauthorised use of The White Stripes Seven Nation Army in a campaign video, writing, "Don’t even think about using my music you fascists."

Last December, White labelled Trump a "disgusting, vile, egomaniac loser" after the US President implied that the murder of film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele may have been triggered by Reiner's criticism of his presidency, adding that Reiner was "very bad for our country".

The abuse has not been one way traffic. Earlier in 2025, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called White "a washed-up, has-been loser."