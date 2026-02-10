"Pat Smear left me a voicemail and said, 'I have the weirdest request and it involves Mariah Carey'." How Taylor Momsen and Foo Fighters thrilled Mariah Carey by performing two songs from her secret alt. rock album for the very first time
Mariah Carey's 'lost' alt. rock anthems finally get the public performance they deserve
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
For Mariah Carey, the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30, was a very special evening, with peers such as Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kesha and Busta Rhymes celebrating her career with unique performances of some of her best-known songs.
“When I was a little girl scribbling lyrics in my notebook late at night, I could only dream of someone hearing those words and singing them," Carey told the star-studded audience gathered in her honour. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be here with all these magnificent artists singing my songs back to me, infusing them with their own artistry and giving them all new life. This has given me life."
The biggest surprise of the night, and one which visibly delighted Carey, came when Foo Fighters and and guest vocalist Taylor Momsen took to the stage to perform two songs from Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the 'secret' alt. rock album Carey wrote and recorded in 1995, and released under the band name Chick.
The R&B/Pop superstar recorded the album, inspired by artists such as Hole, Alanis Morissette and Veruca Salt, while 'officially' working upon her fifth studio album, Daydream.
"I was exploring my musical range, but I was also filled with rage," the singer revealed in her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. "It’s always been a challenge for me to acknowledge and express anger. My personal life was suffocating during Daydream, and I was in desperate need of release."
“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time," she explained. "You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery - but I also wanted to laugh.”
As legend has it, the laughter stopped when news of the project reached Carey's label, Sony Music, run by Carey's then-husband Tommy Mottola. Carey was informed that there was not a chance that company would release the album in its original form, with label bigwigs insisting that the recordings, which Carey described as "irreverent, raw, and urgent" would damage her image. As a compromise, Carey persuaded a friend, Clarissa Dane, to re-record her vocals on every track, and the album was sneaked out on Epic/550 Records, with no fanfare, and zero mention of Carey's involvement
"I got kind of in trouble for making this album – the alternative album – because back then, everything was super-controlled by the powers that be," the singer confessed to Zane Lowe in 2020.
One can only imagine Carey's delight then to watch the Taylor Momsen-fronted Foo Fighters give world live premieres to 'lost' album cuts Love Is a Scam and Demented on January 30.
"[Foo Fighters guitarist] Pat Smear left me a voicemail and said, 'I have the weirdest request and it involves Mariah Carey. You have to call me'." Momsen revealed to Vulture, explaining how the collaboration came together. "I hadn’t listened to the songs or looked into them further. So Pat tells me, 'Let me send you what we want to do and get back to me. We should do this.' I listened and I was like, Oh yeah, I can totally rock these."
In 2022, Carey revealed that she had finally taken possession of the original mix of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, and hoped to release it in its original form.
"The world would really love it," Taylor Momsen insists. "Maybe now that we’ve debuted the songs and gotten them a little more visibility, it’ll encourage her team to finally pull the trigger."
"She’s so fantastic and iconic," Momsen added. "To have the blessing of someone who’s so judgmental of covers feels great."
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.