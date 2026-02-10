"This is something we've talked about doing for a long time." One of the most exciting bands on Earth has teamed up with one of the most innovative rappers in the game for an explosive new single you need to hear
That's collab of the year already sewn up and it's only February
Hardcore crushers Knocked Loose have teamed up with firebrand rapper Denzel Curry for one of the most explosive collabs to hit the metal scene in quite some time. Their new single, Hive Mind, is their first piece of new music since 2024's critically acclaimed third studio album You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, and comes packed with massive riffs, skin-flaying pick-scrapes, bowel-shaking breakdowns and some particularly venomous bars from Denzel.
It's also every bit as savagely heavy as Knocked Loose's last record, suggesting the Kentucky five-piece have no intention of softening up as their star continues to rise.
Hive Mind comes backed by a video directed by Eric Richter and Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, filmed in Louisville, Kentucky, as the band and their fans rip it up at their local skate park.
"This is something we've talked about doing for a long time," says Bryan of the collab. "We wondered if we could pull it off and who would be down. In the very beginning, we said for it to work, it would have to be Denzel Curry. Because he gets it."
The track kicks off a busy few months for Knocked Loose, who will make various festival appearances across Europe and North America, as well as supporting Metallica in London in July alongside French metal heroes Gojira.
Denzel, meanwhile, who earned kudos himself in the metal scene with a ferocious cover of Rage Against The Machine classic Bulls On Parade in 2019, will support alt metal icons Deftones on their UK tour later this month.
Watch the video for Hive Mind Below.
