Limp Bizkit, Bad Omens, Papa Roach, Gojira, Poppy, plus more than 50 other bands announced for Inkcarceration Festival 2026

US festival Inkcarceration has announced the first bands for its 2026 lineup - including day splits for its headliners.

The three-day fest is set to take place at Ohio State Reformatory from July 17 to July 19, and the stacked bill includes headliners Disturbed, Bad Omens and Limp Bizkit, plus the likes of Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills.

Over 50 other bands are set to play in total, with Machine Head, Poppy, Jinjer, Hatebreed, Lacuna Coil, Sleep Theory, Starset and more also on the bill.

In addition to confirming its line-up, Inkcarceration has also revealed some special sets and reunions for this year's event. These include Sleeping With Sirens celebrating 15 years of Let's Cheers To This, Alien Ant Farm's 25th anniversary celebration of their nu metal breakthrough ANThology and reunion shows from Get Scared and The Crimson Armada.

See the full list of announced bands on the poster embedded below.

Now in its eighth year, Inkcarceration attracted a record 90,000+ fans in 2025. In addition to its musical programming, the festival also hosts haunted attractions, over 100 tattoo artists and tours of the festival site, which was used as the principal filming site for 1994's Stephen King adaptation The Shawshank Redemption.

2025 headliners included Knocked Loose, Five Finger Death Punch and Slipknot.

Bad Omens will headline their first major US festival at Inkcarceration, with an arena tour lined up in North America in February and March with supports Beartooth and President, before appearing at select festivals in Europe, including Download Festival in June. Limp Bizkit will also be playing Download Festival this summer, albeit officially headlining for the first time after being forced to pull out of the inaugural event in 2003.

Papa Roach got their first taste of headlining European festivals in 2025 when they topped the bill at Wacken in Germany, and will return to the continent this summer. Disturbed had initially announced plans for a "nice, long break" after their controversial 2025 European tour saw them headline arenas in the UK and Europe for the first time.

Co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and Reinkcarceration LLC, festival promoter Danny Wimmer shared his delight at this year's line-up.

“We’re fired up to welcome Limp Bizkit back to Inkcarceration," he wrote in a statement. "Their recent South American stadium run has sent social media into overdrive, and we’re proud to be part of their global takeover once again. Having Bad Omens headlining a DWP festival for the first time brings a whole new level of energy to the weekend, and adding Disturbed to this lineup makes it an absolute powerhouse for our fans.”

“We’re expecting 2026 to be a landmark year for Inkcarceration,” said Dan Janssen, co-founder of Inkcarceration. “After selling out every year since 2021, this summer brings one of our most in-demand lineups to date, including more than 45 artists making their Inkcarceration debut alongside nearly 20 fan-favorite returns. Combined with upgrades across the site, camping, and parking experience, we’re excited to welcome fans back to Shawshank for what will be the biggest INK yet.”



3-Day and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now with deferred payment plans. All passes can be purchased via the festival's official website.