"We don't let many people use our music but we felt it was a calculated risk." Iron Maiden respond to the jaw-dropping 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple scene that might have already produced 2026's best needle drop

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have released a statement acknowledging the jaw-dropping needle drop of one of their biggest hits that's included in critically acclaimed new horror sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Mild spoilers for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple to follow

In the climactic scene in Nia DaCosta's widely praised follow-up to last year's excellent 28 Years Later, Dr. Kelson, played by the brilliant Ralph Fiennes, dances around to Maiden's hallmark anthem The Number Of The Beast.

It's a relatively rare appearance of an Iron Maiden track out in the wild, and yet comes mere weeks after another classic Maiden anthem, The Trooper, was featured in the finale to smash hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Now, Maiden themselves have admitted that they are hesitant in letting directors use their music, but couldn't resist the chance to be part of one of British cinema's most enduring franchises.

“We were delighted to be offered this placement prior to the shooting of the last two [28 Years Later] movies and whilst we knew it was a pivotal scene, we couldn’t have foreseen just how incredible it was going to be," the band tell Planet Rock.

“We don’t let many people use our music but with the British vibe of this series and the knowledge that Danny Boyle, Alex Garland and director Nia DaCosta [made the film], we felt it was a calculated risk!"

Maiden go on to reveal that there'll be yet another needle drop from the metal icons coming in the near future.

“We’re all so chuffed how it came out, and, like buses come in threes, we’ve also got another great track in the forthcoming Corin Hardy horror movie, Whistle out for Valentines Day!" they explain. “2026 is really the year of Maiden at the Movies!!”

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Released earlier this month, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has received almost universal acclaim for its bold and grizzly direction and surprising twists, as well as the performances of both Fiennes and Jack O'Connell, who plays unhinged gang leader Jimmy Crystal.

Following just months after 28 Years Later, the film is the fourth in the 28 Days Later series, following Danny Boyle's classic 2002 original and Juan Carlos Fresnadilloa's solid 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later.

Maiden's flurry of surprise needle drops kick off a busy year for the British metal institution, who continue their 50th anniversary celebrations with further legs of the Run For Your Lives world tour.

The latest run of the tour will hit Europe, North America and South America, and will include a historic show at Knebworth park in July supported by The Darkness, Airbourne and The Hu.