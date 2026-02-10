“You have no idea how many walk out of the room every time we do that. Obviously, I’m glad that they leave”: Paleface Swiss vocalist is happy he offends people by kissing his bandmates

News
By ( Metal Hammer, Louder ) published

The deathcore band’s members take a stand against toxic masculinity by sharing a snog onstage

Paleface Swiss in 2025
(Image credit: Adam Chandler)

Paleface Swiss are happy that members kissing one another onstage offends certain portions of their crowd.

Singer Marc ‘Zelli’ Zellweger and drummer Cassiano ‘Cassi’ Toma, who play in the Zürich-based deathcore band, have been taking a stand against toxic masculinity at shows by sharing a snog at their gigs. In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Zelli says, “If you have a problem with us doing that, fuck off,” and expresses his happiness that some people walk out after the sight.

“You have no idea how many walk out of the room every time we do that,” he tells us, adding that it’s men in America who seem to get most offended. “Obviously, I’m glad that they leave. I don’t know what kind of band they think we are, but they clearly have a problem with me kissing another man onstage for enjoyment. I don’t want to keep those kinds of people.”

The singer adds, “Why do we kiss onstage? Why not? ‘I like you. You like me. Let’s have fun. A little smooch. Thank you for being here.’”

When asked if he’s waging war against toxic masculinity, he answers, “Yeah, I think so. I’m a small man, I’m not a bear. I’m not very ‘masculine’ anyway. Let me have my fun, though. Let me experience my sexuality. Don’t be mad at me for having fun in my life. I don’t hurt anybody!”

Zelli co-founded Paleface in 2017, together with guitarist Yannick Lehmann and bassist Tommy Lee. Talking to Hammer last year, Zelli said that he met Lehmann through a woman that the guitarist was dating, who then went out with the singer.

“Then, she cheated on me later,” he remembered, “and I found out that she had done the same thing to Yannick with me, basically. I went to a show of Yannick’s old hardcore band and said, ‘I’m really sorry about all of this, it was never my intention.’ He was like, ‘It’s alright – let’s become best friends!’ We’ve been best friends since.”

Paleface released their new EP, The Wilted, last month. The band will tour North America supporting Lorna Shore in the spring before hitting the European festival circuit in the summer. The UK stop will be at Download festival in Donington, taking place from June 10 to 14.

The band are one of four cover stars of the new Hammer, which spotlights the best new metal bands making waves in 2026. As well as Paleface Swiss, we interview masked unit President, metalcore outfit Sleep Theory and viral doom metal sensations Castle Rat about their stories so far. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.

The new cover of Metal Hammer with Paleface Swiss

(Image credit: Future (photo: Kriss Jakob))
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Online Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.