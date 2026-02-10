"I'd like to see more of the world before it all gets vaporized." One of the biggest rock bands in history are set to bring the curtain down on their storied career this year

Eagles bandleader Don Henley says that the legendary Californian group will retire in 2026 upon the completion of their farewell The Long Goodbye tour.

Henley, 78, made the announcement during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on February 8.

The country-rock legends will complete the final shows of their record-breaking 56-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas next month, ending their run on March 28. The final concert on their schedule at present is booked for May 2 as part of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Henley doesn't foresee the band's storied 55-year career stretching much beyond that date.



“I think this year will probably be it," he admits. "And I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too. I'm okay with that."



“Three of us are 78 years old now, including yours truly," he points out, referring to his longtime bandmates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. "We all have various ailments."



"We've had a great run, an extraordinary run and and left people with a lot of good memories, and some good music and and I'll be fine when that's done."

The Eagles have sold more than 200 million records worldwide across their career, an their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 compilation is the best-selling album in US history, having sold over 40 million copies.

Projecting ahead as to how he might spend his time when he finally winds up the band he co-founded in 1971 with Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, Henley says, "I would like to spend more time with my family, and I would like to spend more time growing vegetables."



"I've traveled all over the world," he adds, "but I haven't seen much of it, because we see the airports, and the hotel room and the venue, and we don't get out much. And so I'd like to go back to some of the same places I've been, and see more of those places, you know, before it all disappears, before it all gets vaporized or whatever.

"I don't ever want to have a one-dimensional life," he states. "I mean, this is great, this is wonderful, but there are other things."

When the show's host asks, "So what if people say we want more Eagles after this?" Henley offers a simple response.



"I guess they'll just have to listen to the records," he says.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch the interview in full below.