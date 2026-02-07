"I have decided to take a break." Neil Young cancels upcoming European tour, saying "This is not the time"
Neil Young was scheduled to begin a run of European shows in June - including six UK dates
Singer-songwriter Neil Young has cancelled his upcoming European tour. The 80-year-old was scheduled to begin a run of dates at the Eden Project in Cornwall on June 27, with other UK shows scheduled for Manchester, Chelmsford, Glasgow, Blenheim Palace and Cardiff. Full dates below.
"I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” says Young. "Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing live and being with you and the Chrome Hearts."
The news arrives hours after Twisted Sister cancelled their upcoming 50th anniversary shows following Dee Snider's resignation from the band on health grounds. According to the band, Snider has been suffering from degenerative arthritis and heart problems.
"I don't know of any other way to rock," says Snider. "The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self."
Twisted Sister confirmed plans for 50th anniversary shows last September, a decade on from their final Forty and F*ck It tour show in Monterrey, Mexico. The tour was scheduled to begin in São Paulo, Brazil, in April, with festival dates across Europe booked, including Copenhagen's Copenhell, Oslo's Tons of Rock, Barcelona Rock Fest and Steelhouse in Wales.
According to guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, the future of Twisted Sister "will be determined in the next several weeks."
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts: Love Earth European Tour - Cancelled dates
Jun 17: Cornwall Eden Project, UK
Jun 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jun 22: Nimes Festival de Nimes, France
Jun 24: Nancy Open Air, France
Jun 27: Chelmsford Hylands Park, UK
Jun 29: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK
Jul 01: Cork Virgin Media Park, Ireland
Jul 03: Blenheim Palace Festival, UK
Jul 05: Cardiff Blackweir Fields, Wales
Jul 08: Weert Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord, The Netherlands
Jul 10: Zottegem Rock Zottegem, Belgium
Jul 12: Locarno Moon+Stars Piazza Grande, Switzerland
Jul 14: Lucca Summer Festival Mura Storiche, Italy
Jul 16: Udine Codroipo Villa Manin, Italy
