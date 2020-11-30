Cyber Monday: Save nearly $100 on the Queen coloured vinyl box set at Amazon US

Cyber Monday music deals continue to entice us. So far we've bought a new kettle, a lifetime subscription to the Peruvian-language edition of National Geographic, and an irrigation system for a dairy farm. Basically, we're suckers for a bargain.

And here's another. Amongst all the Cyber Monday vinyl deals, one deal really stands out: Amazon in the US have knocked nearly $100 off the Queen's coloured vinyl 18-LP Complete Studio Collection.

Queen Complete Studio Collection: Was $466.98 , now $368.07

The 18 vinyl LP box set comes with a lavishly illustrated 12 x 12 inch 108 page hardback book which features introductions to each album, quotes from Queen themselves, hand-written lyrics, rare photographs, memorabilia, and information on singles and videos.View Deal

Since being released in 2015, the Complete Studio Collection has been reproduced and sold out several times. And so it should. For while Queen's Greatest Hits is perhaps the greatest Greatest Hits of them all, confirming the band's reputation as a singles band, Complete Studio Collection tells another story: that they were also a magnificent albums band.

Complete Studio Collection features Queen's 15 studio albums across 18 half-speed mastered, 180g coloured vinyl LPs, and comes with an 108-page hardback book.

Queen: Purple vinyl

Queen II: double White and Black single sided-vinyl with etched reverses

Sheer Heart Attack: Red vinyl

A Night At The Opera: White vinyl

A Day At The Races: Black vinyl

News Of The World: Green vinyl

Jazz: Pink vinyl

The Game: Silver vinyl

Flash Gordon: Yellow vinyl

Hot Space: Blue vinyl

The Works: Red vinyl

A Kind Of Magic: Orange vinyl

The Miracle: Blue-Green vinyl

Innuendo: Blue and purple double vinyl

Made In Heaven: Blue and Clear double vinyl

