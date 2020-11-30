Cyber Monday: Save nearly $100 on the Queen coloured vinyl box set at Amazon US

Cyber Monday music deals continue to entice us. So far we've bought a new kettle, a lifetime subscription to the Peruvian-language edition of National Geographic, and an irrigation system for a dairy farm. Basically, we're suckers for a bargain.
And here's another. Amongst all the Cyber Monday vinyl deals, one deal really stands out: Amazon in the US have knocked nearly $100 off the Queen's coloured vinyl 18-LP Complete Studio Collection.
Queen Complete Studio Collection:
Was $466.98, now $368.07
The 18 vinyl LP box set comes with a lavishly illustrated 12 x 12 inch 108 page hardback book which features introductions to each album, quotes from Queen themselves, hand-written lyrics, rare photographs, memorabilia, and information on singles and videos.View Deal
Since being released in 2015, the Complete Studio Collection has been reproduced and sold out several times. And so it should. For while Queen's Greatest Hits is perhaps the greatest Greatest Hits of them all, confirming the band's reputation as a singles band, Complete Studio Collection tells another story: that they were also a magnificent albums band.
Complete Studio Collection features Queen's 15 studio albums across 18 half-speed mastered, 180g coloured vinyl LPs, and comes with an 108-page hardback book.
- Queen: Purple vinyl
- Queen II: double White and Black single sided-vinyl with etched reverses
- Sheer Heart Attack: Red vinyl
- A Night At The Opera: White vinyl
- A Day At The Races: Black vinyl
- News Of The World: Green vinyl
- Jazz: Pink vinyl
- The Game: Silver vinyl
- Flash Gordon: Yellow vinyl
- Hot Space: Blue vinyl
- The Works: Red vinyl
- A Kind Of Magic: Orange vinyl
- The Miracle: Blue-Green vinyl
- Innuendo: Blue and purple double vinyl
- Made In Heaven: Blue and Clear double vinyl
The best Cyber Monday deals live now (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the big sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Cyber Monday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all Cyber Monday music deals at Walmart
The best Cyber Monday deals live now (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Cyber Monday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get bargain prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the big Cyber Monday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets