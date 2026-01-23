The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

We might only be at the start of the year, but it's the end for Megadeth. Or their recorded output, at least (and you can read all about it in the new issue of Metal Hammer), with their self-titled, final album coming out today and marking the end of a 41-year career. But, there's no time to lament - let's get into this week's fresh batch of brilliant new metal songs.

First, the results of last week's vote! Ghost might've taken the prize for best metal song of 2025, but they were held off a podium finish last week. Portuguese extreme metallers Gaerea took third place with Phoenix, while pagan folksters Eihwar took an admirable second. But the crown has returned to frequent TOTW queen Charlotte Wessels, whose proggy new tune After Us, The Flood clearly struck a chord.

It's all to play for again this week as we have yet more massive new tunes for your listening pleasure. There's new cuts from Megadeth, Rob Zombie and Poppy, plus rising stars like The Barbarians Of California, Shepherds Reign and UnityTX. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend!

Megadeth - Puppet Parade

After over four decades, Megadeth have reached the end. Their self-titled, final album is out today and to celebrate the fact the thrash titans have released new single Puppet Parade which feels like a hard reset to their 1985 debut. Granted, it might not be as frantic or furious as they were in those early days, but there's still a combustible energy to Puppet... that shows Mustaine and co. aren't going down without a fight.

Puppet Parade - YouTube Watch On

Poppy - Time Will Tell

Arriving the same day as her new album Empty Hands, Time Will Tell is Poppy going unashamedly for massive, club metal anthem vibes. All pounding, rhythmic beats and big, breakout choruses, it's a track that captures just how infectious she can be, bringing to mind the likes of Bring Me The Horizon or Spiritbox for worldbeating anthemia.

POPPY - Time Will Tell (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Hu - The Real You

The Real You is the heaviest song we've had by The Hu to date. Arriving at a gleeful gallop, lyrically the folk metal band seem to be taking a more direct address at the state of the world around them. They've alluded to this being a taste of what's in store for their third album - release date TBA - and we can't wait to hear more.

The HU - 'The Real You' ('Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Exodus - 3111

More thrash! Exodus have announced their new album Goliath will be with us on March 20, releasing new single 3111 to whet our appetites. Featuring the return of vocalist Rob Dukes, there's an apocalyptic menace to the track that brings to mind Dukes first tenure in the band on the likes of Shovel Headed Kill Machine and The Atrocity Exhibition.

3111 - YouTube Watch On

Rob Zombie - (I'm A) Rock "N" Roller

Is The Great Satan the heaviest Rob Zombie record since Astro-Creep 2000? We'll know for sure on Ferbuary 27, but the industrial heft on his recent singles definitely suggests as much, latest release (I'm A) Rock "N" Roller continuing that thumping, ass-shaking vibe that brings to mind Zombie's 90s output.

ROB ZOMBIE - (I'm a) Rock "N" Roller (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Kid Bookie - Rose McGowan

Talk about stylistic left turns. Kid Bookie has always delighted in playing with genre, but even by his standards Rose McGowan is a big swing, taking soft hip hop flows and beats, then cutting them with a BMTH style injection of heft and feral intensity - and that's before you even get to the inclusion of the titular collaborator who adds her own raps to the track. Think Twenty One Pilots by way of Bring Me, and you'd still fall short of how unique this one is.

Kid Bookie - Rose McGowan (feat. Rose McGowan) - YouTube Watch On

Shepherds Reign - TOA

Flying the flag proudly for Māori culture in metal, Shepherds Reign's latest single, TOA, finds the perfect balance between primal, tribal beats and pummelling melodeath. Much like their fellow New Zealanders Alien Weaponry, SR go hard on metal's grooviest elements, TOA serving up some seriously spine-shaking rhythms. Here's hoping there's a new album on the horizon.

UnityTX - Enjoy Tha Show

Speaking of grooves, UnityTX are delivering absolute body blows on new single Enjoy Tha Show. Taken from new album Somewhere, In Between, due March 13, it goes off on the hardest end of hardcore (think Forever-era Code Orange) whilst mixing in rapped vocals that bring to mind an extra muscular Body Count. It's hard stuff, and has us plenty excited for that new album.

Silo - Crawl In A Bottle

There might be an element of Deftonescore to Isle Of Man-based newcomers Silo, but there's also a hefty dose of the oppressive misery of slowcore to the band's new single Crawl In A Bottle. Despondent yet oddly comforting, the track comes with the announcement that the band will release their debut album Haze on May 1.

Silo - Crawl in a Bottle (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Last Vinci - Living Certified Disaster

"I am miserable, but I'm unstoppable!" It's a killer refrain that pops up in Living Certified Disaster, the new single from Ireland's The Last Vinci and captures a sense of bluster and knuckle-splitting ferocity that makes this song so damn brilliant, spelling great things ahead for new album 15 Minutes At A Time, due January 23.

The Last Vinci - Living Certified Disaster [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Witch Ripper - The Portal

Like riffs? Seattle's Witch Ripper certainly do, new single The Portal evoking The Hunter era Mastodon with its mixture of classic, old school heavy metal guitars and cosmic proggy vibes. It's an epic track with some of the otherworldy menace of King Diamond and Am I Evil chucked in for good measure, taken from new album Through The Hourglass, due April 10 it's got us plenty excited about what the band have in store.

Witch Ripper - The Portal [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

The Barbarians Of California - Bomb To A Knife Fight

Bomb To A Knife Fight is exactly the kind of thundering, oppressive yet undeniably thrilling song you'd expect of a band who've supported Deftones and IDLES. The Barbarians Of California swing for the fences on this new single, which takes elements of noise rock, hardcore and pummelling alt metal and smushes it together with violent force. The stomp at the heart of the track sounds like Godzilla throwing a tantrum.