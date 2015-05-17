BVB tease LA DVD

Black Veil Brides have launched a trailer for their first-ever live DVD, Alive And Burning, set for launch on July 10.

It was recorded at the Wiltern Theatre in their home town of Los Angeles in November, as they held their inaugural Halloween party weekend.

Producers say: “The sold-out crowd witnessed a career spanning set list featuring classics such as Knives And Pens and Fallen Angels – as well as current favourites Faithless and grand finale In The End.”

It’s available for pre-order now. Full release information will follow in due course. Andy Biersack and co play the Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.