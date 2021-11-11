Black Friday Funko deals: Save on the Funko Pop! Deluxe albums range: AC/DC, Kiss, Metallica and more

Earlier this year, Funko unveiled their new Funko Pop! Deluxe albums partnership with Walmart – and the shopping giant have kicked off their Black Friday sale by revealing a range of Black Friday Funko deals.

First up is the awesome Funko Pop! Deluxe Album for: AC/DC’s mighty Back In Black. It includes Pop! Vinyl figures of Brian Johnson, Angus and Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd along with replica cover art – and Walmart have cut the price from $59 to $39.88.

Funko Pop!: AC/DC Back In Black: Was Funko Pop!: AC/DC Back In Black: Was $59 , now $39.88

Brian, Angus, Malcolm, Cliff and Phil are here along with a replica of the Back In Black cover, which can be mounted on a wall. Buy now from Walmart.

And that’s not all! Walmart have also shredded money off Funko Pop! Deluxe albums featuring Queen’s Greatest Hits, Kiss’ Destroyer, Guns N’ Roses Appetite For Destruction, The Doors’ Waiting For The Sun and Metallica’s Black Album.

Introducing the Metallica Black Album edition, Funko said: “It’s been 30 years since Metallica released their self-titled album and we’re celebrating by releasing the exclusive Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica.

“Never forget the iconic album or the music of Metallica by collecting this Deluxe Pop! Album Metallica which features each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art packaged together in a protective hardcase that can be hung on a wall.”

Funko Pop!: Metallica Black Album: $59 Funko Pop!: Metallica Black Album: $59 , now $49.88

Metallica's 1991 line-up in all their glory, complete with a replica cover of the iconic Black Album. This was released to mark the record's 30th anniversary.

Funko Pop!: Kiss Destroyer: Was Funko Pop!: Kiss Destroyer: Was $59 , now $39.88

Travel back to 1976 with Gene, Paul, Ace and Peter and the cover of the classic Destroyer album. The band are resplendent in their iconic make-up.

Funko Pop! Queen Greatest Hits: Was Funko Pop! Queen Greatest Hits: Was $59 , now $49.88

Perhaps the finest 'best of' album ever compiled, Queen's Greatest Hits is a monster of an album. Funko have created Queen in their 70s guise - with Freddie in his black and white harlequin body suit. We approve!

Funko Pop! GNR Appetite For Destruction: $59 Funko Pop! GNR Appetite For Destruction: $59 , $39.88

Here we have Axl, Slash and Duff in their skull motifs from the alternative cover of GNR’s massive debut album Appetite For Destruction. Pity the rest of the gang aren’t there, but this is still pretty cool.

Funko Pop!: The Doors Waiting for the Sun: $59 Funko Pop!: The Doors Waiting for the Sun: $59 , $49.88

It’s 1968 and The Doors have just released their 3rd studio album which features classics such as Hello, I Love You. Here we have Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek and John Densmore waiting for the sun to rise!